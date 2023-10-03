We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Display
27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
3-side Virtually Borderless
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Gaming UI
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Designed to Focus on Gaming
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
35W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.25
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.87
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
