34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
Minimize screen tearing and stuttering in the game with a G-SYNC® compatible monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of the LG's model is not supported NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE.
Designed for Incredible Speed

*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
Sphere Lighting 2.0
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark

-
Off
-
On
Better Aim

Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
979 x 521 x 245
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2(↑) 816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.7
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC ULTIMATE
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Others (Features)
-
DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
