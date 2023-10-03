About Cookies on This Site

27EP950-B

27" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

27EP950-B
LG UltraFine™ Display OLED Pro
Master Grade of Picture Quality in LG OLED Display for Professionals.

Details Mastered

The OLED Display for Professionals.

Master Grade of Picture Quality

・27-inch 4K OLED
・Pixel Dimming
・1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

Exact Colour Reproduction as Intended

・DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
・Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.)
・Hardware Calibration

Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech

・Multi-Interface
・USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)

Accurate Contrast and Colours for Professionals in LG OLED Display.
27” 4K OLED Display

Accurate Contrast and Colours for Professionals

  • LCD
  • OLED

OLED Pixel Dimming HDR

The self light-emitting pixels of the LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro allows incredibly accurate image display. The Pixel Dimming technology adjusts individual pixels to express the perfect contrast.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Pixel Dimming features supported properly.

  • LCD
  • OLED

OLED 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, almost all colors and visuals that creators or editors intended can be presented precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The contrast ratio is based on module CAS.

The LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro sufficiently reproduce colour areas of multiple standards, and represent accurately as the exact computed colour values

Wide and Accurate Colour Reproduction

The LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro uses the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) and Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.). This wide range of colour gamut enables the monitor to sufficiently reproduce colour areas of multiple standards, and represent accurately as the exact computed colour values that film directors use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) & Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.)

The commercial high-end cinema cameras usually support DCI-P3, and it is the basic colour profile for cinema & VFX content. And most photo studios trust and use the Adobe sRGB colour profile - improving upon the gamut of the sRGB colour space.

*Triangles outlined in blue, red and green depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB respectively in above the CIE1976 colour space chromaticity diagram.
*The colour gamut is based on module CAS.

True 10-bit

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro supports true 10-bit colour, can reproduce more than a billion colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*True 10-bit colour depth is based on module CAS.

Various Colour Mode

Support Standard Colour Modes for Professionals

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro supports HDR signals such as BT.2100 (broadcast standard for HDR TV) PQ / P3 PQ which offers benefits to film and video editors.

*BT.2100 PQ, P3 PQ mode on the right.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Colour gamut of 27EP950 is P3 99% (Typ.) and Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.). Supporting BT.2100 PQ picture mode does not mean that the display covers BT.2020 colour space.

  • Before
  • Calibrated
OLED Colour Calibration

Hardware Calibration Ready

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro features Hardware Calibration allowing the monitor to enhance the colour accuracy. So you can stably work with the same colour environment even using other PC or devices.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The results are based on LG's internal testing on December 2020.
*Hardware Calibrator is not included the package (sold separately).

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro is compatible with various types of devices
Multi-Interface

A Variety of Connectivity for Various Professional Devices

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™ (PD 90W), two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, and three USB ports.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort X 2

HDMI port

USB port X 3

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The features are supported properly. The results are based on LG's internal testing on December 2020.

Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro offers the ideal workstation setup for visual technology.

Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech - Editing
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech - Colour Grading
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech - Editing
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech - Colour Grading

Editing

Colour Grading

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2021

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

4.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

890 x 183 x 549

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

624.3 x 372.8 x 35.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

624.3 x 587.3 x 239.3(↑) 624.3 x 477.3 x 239.3(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1553 x 0.1553

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG)

Size [Inch]

26.9

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

230

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Panel Type

OLED

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.4

Color Gamut (Min.)

AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension Cable

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160@60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

Built-in KVM

YES

