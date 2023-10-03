We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS
Work Smarter, Play Better
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.
LG SMART Monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
See All Ports
*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.
Easy and Comfortable
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
0.3W↓
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
817 x 212 x 537
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Art Gallery
-
YES
-
Full Web Browser
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard
-
YES
-
LG Channels
-
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
-
YES
-
Mirroring
-
YES
-
Operating System
-
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
-
YES
-
Voice Assistants
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
