32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand
Work Smarter, Play Better
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Just Say What You Want
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Installation
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
See All Ports
*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
14.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
817 x 212 x 537
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 X 647.2 X 408
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Art Gallery
-
YES
-
Full Web Browser
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard
-
YES
-
LG Channels
-
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
-
YES
-
Mirroring
-
YES
-
Operating System
-
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
-
YES
-
Voice Assistants
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
