27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Details Mastered
The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
alt="USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity"
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
OFF
-
ON
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
185W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
44W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
25.4W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
