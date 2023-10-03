We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Create with vivid colour and clarity
LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents
Suitable clarity, precision and colour expression
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and colour expression"
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
Immersive gaming experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
More vividly and realistically
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2019
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
50W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
39W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
728.1 x 424.6 x 49.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
728.1 x 518.2 x 208.8
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.181 x 0.181
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
RoHS
-
YES
