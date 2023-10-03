About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

32UN650-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

32UN650-W-Front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favourite content as you've dreamed of.

LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents

Space

31.5" IPS UHD 4K
3840x2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Creative Professional

Suitable Clarity, Precision and Colour Expression

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and colour expression

1976 CIE chromaticity diagram showing the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3

Colour Range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

31.5-inch UHD 4K monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the colour of digital contents.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Colour calibration

Colour Calibrated

It is colour calibrated to display original intended colour for accurate picture quality.

*Images illustrated.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN650 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

AMD FreeSync™ for fluid and rapid motion in high resolution, fast-paced games
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync for faster reaction to opponents in gaming
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer for attack in the dark in gaming
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.

Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 230

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

80

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

What people are saying