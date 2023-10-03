About Cookies on This Site

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

1

Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing colour shift from different vantage points.

Clear

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

1
1
1
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo

Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable & Powerful Connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size

31.5”

Resolution

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)

Panel Type

IPS

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Yes

Brightness (Typ.)

350nits

Viewing Angle (Hor./Ver.)

178/178

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

HDR 10

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration

Yes

Interface

USB Type-C™ Power Delivery (~60W) HDMI x 2 DisplayPort x1 USB 3.0 2dn

SPEAKER

Speaker

Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (5Wx2)

POWER

Type

Adapter

STAND

Stand

Ergo Stand Tilt (-25~25°) Height (130㎜) Swivel (-280~280°) Pivot

SPECIAL FEATURES

PBP

Yes

Radeon FreeSync™ Technology

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control

Yes

What people are saying