We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
25W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
22W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
16W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
6.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
4.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
822 x 413 x 159
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Size [cm]
-
73
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)