34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

34WK95U-W

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

34WK95U-W
SERIOUSLY PROFESSIONAL
5K2K UltraWide® Monitor

SERIOUSLY PROFESSIONAL

FOR CONTENT CREATORS
34 Inch 5K2K UltraWide®

FOR CONTENT CREATORS

Multitaskers can now work in a generous 5:9 area while simultaneously viewing a 16:9 4K video on the same screen. The 5K2K 21:9 display of the 34WK95U offers 5120 x 2160 resolution optimized for video editors, programmers and developers, with convenient single-cable Thunderbolt® 3 connectivity.
CLEARER and BRIGHTER HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

CLEARER and BRIGHTER HDR

Discover a more lifelike picture with high dynamic range, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This HDR 600 monitor has been rated to deliver impressive peak luminance of 600 nits for undeniably spectacular highlights.
Impeccable Colour
Nano IPS Display

Impeccable Colour

More accurate colour and a broader contrast ratio combine to deliver truly high-end picture quality. High dynamic range (HDR) makes bright and dark portions of the image even more so, while Nano IPS controls colour better, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space, the digital film industry standard.
Colour Range with DCI-P3

Colour Range with DCI-P3

Editing on-site footage with full colour expression is possible with DCI-P3 Digital Cinema Colour Standard. It reproduces digital colour content just as you intended with the preview camera on site; allowing for accurate conditions like shadow detail, colour, saturation & brightness for precise editing & overall control in post-production
Delicate Colour Expression

Delicate Colour Expression

Nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED absorb excess light wavelengths, realizing richer colour expression that accurately reproduces all content, from actual images and videos to CG.

 

 

LG 34WK95U is UL verified for 'Nano IPS covers DCI-P3 colour Gamut which is 35%(Typical) large than sRGB 100%

 

 
POWERFUL and VERSATILE
Thunderbolt™ 3

POWERFUL and VERSATILE

Simplify setup with a single cable for video/audio plus data transfer, as well as simultaneous laptop charging. Ideal for demanding professionals, this is the most versatile Thunderbolt yet. The compact port enables 40Gbps data and high-bandwidth video, including a 4K signal to two different screens, or 5K/60fps to a single screen.
Faster Speed

Faster Speed

Transferring data at speeds of up to 40Gb/s-two times faster than Thunderbolt™ 2 and eight times faster than USB 3-Thunderbolt™ 3 delivers the fastest connection to any dock, display, or device.

*Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for windows PC before July 2016 make certain your PC has the most recent versions of the items listed below.
- BIOS/Thnderbolt™ 3 driver/Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates

VERSATILE DISPLAY SETTINGS
OnScreen Control

VERSATILE DISPLAY SETTINGS

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.
Virtually Borderless Design

Virtually Borderless Design

With an ultra-thin bezel, the slim and sleek design unites form and function to offer a virtually borderless visual viewing experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2018

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

982 x 527 x 191

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.9 x 359.8 x 57.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.9 x 559 x 234.3(↑) 816.9 x 449 x 234.3(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

840:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

86.36

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 at 60Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

PBP

2PBP

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

What people are saying