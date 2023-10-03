About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WL750-B

The Quality That Pros Need

21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1980x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 aspect ratio combined with the UltraWide™ screen (3440x1440) is perfect for work and allows for concurrent monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing. At the same time, the UltraWide™ screen enables numerous audio plugins and effects to be displayed at once.

True Colours and Wider View

Detailed Contrast

To fully realize a content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.
OnScreen Control

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Ergonomic Design

Its 3-side virtually borderless design and the stand can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitors allow you to help you enjoy multitasking more comfortable.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.4

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

978 x 207 x 522

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

829.9 x 379.8 x 49.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

829.9 x 548.9 x 252.4(↑) 829.9 x 428.9 x 252.4(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

260

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

86.72

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

