34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 96W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
DAS
-
Conventional
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
986 x 526 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
814.0 x 571.1 x 260(↑) 814.0 x 461.1 x 260(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Size [cm]
-
86.72
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
