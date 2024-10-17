About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Contact Us

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34WR55QK-B
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • +15 degree side view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view
  • side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
Key Features

More
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.

Immersive viewing experience

34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Work
efficiency

USB Type-C™ with power delivery

Multiple ports

Comfortable workstation

Ergonomic Stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up

34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.

*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.

*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package  (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.

This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Key Spec

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 X 568.3 X 260(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260(Down)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.