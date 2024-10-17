34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work
efficiency
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Feature
-
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440) display
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
-
100Hz refresh rate
-
USB Type-C™ with 65W power delivery
-
One Click Stand / Height and Tilt Adjustable Stand
-
Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 568.3 X 260(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260(Down)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
