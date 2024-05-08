We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coloor gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Supported ports
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
95.29cm
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
220W (20.5V / 11A)
-
Type
Built-in Power
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up)
896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5kg
ACCESSORY
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
