LG 38WN95C-W 38 inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS Curved Monitor NVIDIA G-SYNC™ Compatibility

LG UltraWide Monitor
See More Create Better

38" UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD (3840x1600) resolution has three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD, allowing more information to be processed at a glance, helping you to be more productive.

A New Level of Colour Performance
Nano IPS Display

Nano IPS display delicately expresses richer colour at any angle.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

Colour Range with DCI-P3 98%

Colour Range with DCI-P3 98%

The monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 135% of sRGB, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the colour of digital contents.

 

Delicate Colour Expression

Delicate Colour Expression

Nanometer-sized particles on the screen’s LED absorb excess light wavelengths, realizing richer colour expression that accurately reproduces all content, from actual images and videos to CG.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images*.

*This image shown may vary from actual image.

Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile

Thunderbolt™ 3 with USB Type-C can provide excellent productivity and efficiency. It's a perfect match with the latest laptops with USB Type-C. Charge your laptop with 94W power delivery while your display is connected.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

38WN95C is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

Clearer, Smoother and Faster
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
IPS 1ms & 144Hz Refresh Rate

Smoother, Seamless Gaming

With IPS 1ms and 144Hz refresh rate, objects are rendered clearly for smoother videoplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. You can get sufficient quality for work, and the competitive edge for gaming.

Rich Bass Sound
Built-in Stereo Speaker

38WN95C boasts 2 x 5W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.
Control with a Few Clicks
OnScreen Control

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Care for Eyes
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*Images simulated.

Automatic Brightness Control
Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.45

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.32

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 539 x 235

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

95.29

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

94W

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

