We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 38WN95C-W 38 inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS Curved Monitor NVIDIA G-SYNC™ Compatibility
More Space for Multi-Tasking
More Space for Multi-Tasking
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Clearer and Brighter HDR
Clearer and Brighter HDR
*This image shown may vary from actual image.
Powerful and Versatile
Powerful and Versatile
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*Images simulated.
Easy and Ergonomic
Easy and Ergonomic
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.45
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.32
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Size [cm]
-
95.29
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
94W
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)