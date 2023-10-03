We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Hardware Calibration Ready*
Enhanced Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to an 5K2K display, data transferring to connected device charging (up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.
Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Colour Quality
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Comfortable Workspace
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
39.7
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
88W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
57W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
10.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
12.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1050 x 510 x 250
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1815 x 0.1815
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
39.7
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Size [cm]
-
100.859
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via Thunderbolt)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
96W
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
