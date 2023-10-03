About Cookies on This Site

49WQ95C-W

LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display

 

Nano IPS™ Display
49-inch DQHD(5120 x 1440) at 144 Hz

Colour

 

DCI-P3 98%(Typ.)
VESA Display HDR™ 400

Connectivity

 

USB Type-C™
Dual Controller(KVM Switch)

UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

It is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

Visual content

Visual Content

Save Time with Less Window Switching

With 49WQ95C that displays much more image sources and windows at once, save time for visual work.

Visual content

Motion Content

Manage the Whole Timeline

Check thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline with no switching windows.

Visual content

Sound Content

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check the storyboard with the entire timeline on a single screen when working on music.

Visual content

Office Work

Expand Your Workspace

Stack monitors and get a screen size of four 27-inch monitors as well as wider and

neat desk space.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller(KVM Switch)

Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor

Dual controller allows you to work with multiple devices through a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. Just simply drag and drop the files from various devices into your single monitor.

The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers outstanding colour and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

Outstanding Colour Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3
colour gamut, and offers outstanding colour and brightness with the
support of VESA Display HDR™400.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Nano IPS™ Display

LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.
  • Reader Mode
  • Live Colour Low Blue Light

Live Colour Low Blue Light

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.

 

The image describes the 144Hz refresh rate. Half of the image clearly shows the fast-paced car, while the other half shows the crushed one.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers to catch critical moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escapes from situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
It shows two 10W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® on the bottom of the monitor.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 10W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.

Height icon

Height 110mm

Tilt icon

Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel icon

Swivel -15~15˚

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

49

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.4W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

103W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

12.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

14.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1330 x 298 x 490

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.234 x 0.234

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

49

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

124.46

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)

Curvature

3800R

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

VRR

YES

Others (Features)

Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

10W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

Cable Holder

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

Built-in KVM

YES

