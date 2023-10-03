About Cookies on This Site

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

65EP5G-B

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Reddot Winner 2021, iF Design Award

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Versatile OLED with Accurate Colour, Customized to Suit Your Needs

Enhance your workplace with LG’s 65EP5G OLED professional monitor that has been developed to meet a variety of use cases and workflows in content production, post-production and distribution. 65EP5G builds upon the capabilities of LG’s OLED displays recognized by a Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and incorporates additional features and functionality to meet the needs of professionals.

A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.

*65 Inch (65EP5G)
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Accurate Colour
with a Wide OLED Screen

Advanced Calibration functionality allows display to achieve reference performance for picture quality-enabled by LG’s proprietary software (SuperSign for White Balance). It supports programmable hardware 1D & 3D LUTs and multiple Colour-accurate profiles for rapid transitioning between calibrated modes.

65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Equipped with jack interfaces such as SDI, Genlock, and IP(SFP

Diverse I/O Interfaces

A variety of input interfaces are provided including HDMI, quad loop-thru SDI (BNC), IP (SFP+ & RJ45). Supported IP formats include ST-2110 and ST-2022-6. Also included interface is a Genlock input for use in broadcast and virtual production applications.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

Convenience and Functionality

The control panel provides shortcuts to frequently used functions and profiles featuring different monitor settings and picture quality options. Also, a variety of user selectable on-screen features are available such as Markers, Zoom, Audio Level Meters, and Waveform & Vector Scopes.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Print

All Spec

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Korean

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1670 x 1108 x 200mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

Packed Weight

45.5Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300mm

Weight (Head)

31Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

35Kg

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

CONNECTIVITY (OLED PRO DEDICATED)

REF(Gen-Lock) In

YES

RJ45(GPI Remote) In

YES

RJ45(GPI Remote) Out

YES

SDI In

YES (4ea)

SDI Out

YES (4ea)

SFP+ In

YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

N/A

Max.

470W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

139W (IEC 62087)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Contrast Ratio

1,850,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

0.1ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 0%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

NO

SuperSign Control+

NO

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - OLED PRO

Genlock

YES

GPI Control (General Purpose Interface)

YES

HDR/SDR monitoring

YES

Internal Signal Pattern

YES

LG Connect

YES

Marker

YES

Marker - Center Marker

YES

Marker - Safety Area

YES

Mastering Peak

YES

Mono/Blue Only

YES

OLED Panel Setting (for image sticking prevention)

TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

Over scan

Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

Peaking Filter (Camera Focus Assist)

NO

Profile Load / Save

YES

R/G/B Gain

-768~255

SDI Color Format

Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

Support Web API

YES

Tally

YES

Time Code

YES

Transfer Matrix

YES

UMD (Under Monitor Display)

YES

Video Analysis - Vector Scope

YES

Video Analysis - Waveform

YES

Video Range

NO

VPID

YES

Zoom

x2~x5

3rd Party Cal. SW Compatibility

CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

AFD (Active Format Description)

NO

Aspect Ratio

Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

Audio - Dolby Atmos

YES

Audio - Level Meter

YES

Audio - Sound Mode

NO

Audio - Source Selection

YES

Calibration SW

SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

Caption

YES

Color Adjustment

OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

Color Temp.

VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

Custom 3D LUT file Import (through USB)

NO

DeltaE < 2

YES

EOTF(Electro-Optical Transfer Function)

Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

Eyesafe Certification

YES

False Color

NO

Function Key

YES

Gamut

HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

ISM Method

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 5.0

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

YES

