LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50N complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
20,000 hours Lamp Life = 8-hours a day 7 Years / 4-hours a day 14 Years / 2-hours a day 28 Years
*Replace the lamp based in 5,000 hours.
All Spec
-
Changeable F#
-
YES
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
29dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
-
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
YES
-
DTS-HD
-
YES
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.5
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.7
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
380W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
YES
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
YES
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Blank
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
TruMotion
-
YES
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
