ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU53PST

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Front view

LG ProBeam

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

An immersive 4K UHD Experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio

Even in tight spaces, LG Short Throw Projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.

 

Projector projection scene

*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens

 

Boost Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation

It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Zoom x1.2 & Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

  • Zoom x1.2

  • Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU53PST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.1x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

30" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

80"@2.46m, 100"@3.1~3.4m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

2.1

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 1080p)

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (Full HD)

Upscaler

YES (Full HD)

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

108 x 252.3x 140

What people are saying