We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
An immersive 4K UHD Experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio
Even in tight spaces, LG Short Throw Projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.
Projector projection scene
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation
It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Zoom x1.2 & Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Sufficiently Compact Size
LG BU53PST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.1x
-
Screen Size
-
30" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
80"@2.46m, 100"@3.1~3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
2.1
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 1080p)
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (Full HD)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
108 x 252.3x 140
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)