ProBeam BU60PSM 6000 Lumen 4K UHD Laser Projector with 21:9 Aspect Ratio

BU60PSM

front view

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection

webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

Zoom x 1.6

4K UHD Laser Projection

 

High Definition Clarity

LG’s ProBeam Laser Projector for business provides 4K quality even when the screen is at 300 inches.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation

6000 Lumens

Power to Boost Your Presentation

6,000 lumens of brightness deliver accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install this laser projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location. With HDBaseT™ compatibility, the BU60PST ProBeam can use a single, long-distance cable to carry up to five different signals for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, and USB.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

Small 4K UHD 6000 Lumen Projector

Compact, Bright and Sharp

The LG ProBeam BU60PST combines a compact form factor with 4K UHD resolution and 6000 lumens of brightness to perfectly match any business space.

 

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

webOS™ + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

Screen and sound sharing with convenient, wireless Miracast™ support. Connect and browse the internet via webOS™ and Wi-Fi support.

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Type

DLP

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Projection Image

100"@9.4~15.2ft

Aspect Ratio

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom | All-Direction Zoom

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

Horiz ± 20% | Vert ± 50%

Brightness

Up to 6000 ANSI Lumens**

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Lamp Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Lamp Life

Up to 20,000 hrs

Noise (Typical)

29 / 30 / 33 dB(A)

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

Trumotion

Yes

HDR

HDR10

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

*

4K UHD resolution with 8.3 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing

**

The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector

LG SMART TV

Web Browser

Yes

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

Bluetooth (with Speaker)

Yes

Screen Share

Yes (with Miracast supporting device)

Wireless Contents Share

Yes (with iOS, Adroid via TV Plus App, with DLNA supporting device)

AUDIO

Bluetooth sound out

Yes

Built-in Speakers

10W (5W+5W Stereo)

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio Out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI™

2

USB Type A

2 (USB2.0)

RS-232C

Yes

RJ45

1 (HDBaseT)

HID

Yes (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

IP Control

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Power Consumption

440 W

Standby Mode

<0.5W

ACCESSORIES/MANUAL

Remote Control

1 Standard (Battery included)

Manual

Simple Book

Power Cord

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

14.6" x 6.1" x 12.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

22.8" x 10.7" x 17.4"

Weight

21.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

25.4 lbs

Product Dimensions excluding lens & legs

14.6" x 5.7 " x 11.4"

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

3 Years

UPC

195174054291

