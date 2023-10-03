We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam BU60PSM 6000 Lumen 4K UHD Laser Projector with 21:9 Aspect Ratio
4K UHD Laser Projection
High Definition Clarity
LG’s ProBeam Laser Projector for business provides 4K quality even when the screen is at 300 inches.
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install this laser projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location. With HDBaseT™ compatibility, the BU60PST ProBeam can use a single, long-distance cable to carry up to five different signals for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, and USB.
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Compact, Bright and Sharp
The LG ProBeam BU60PST combines a compact form factor with 4K UHD resolution and 6000 lumens of brightness to perfectly match any business space.
*Image for illustration purposes only.
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
Smart Wireless Connection
Screen and sound sharing with convenient, wireless Miracast™ support. Connect and browse the internet via webOS™ and Wi-Fi support.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Projection Image
-
100"@9.4~15.2ft
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom | All-Direction Zoom
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
Horiz ± 20% | Vert ± 50%
-
Brightness
-
Up to 6000 ANSI Lumens**
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Lamp Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Lamp Life
-
Up to 20,000 hrs
-
Noise (Typical)
-
29 / 30 / 33 dB(A)
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Trumotion
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)
-
*
-
4K UHD resolution with 8.3 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing
-
**
-
The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes (with Miracast supporting device)
-
Wireless Contents Share
-
Yes (with iOS, Adroid via TV Plus App, with DLNA supporting device)
-
Bluetooth sound out
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
-
10W (5W+5W Stereo)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Audio Out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI™
-
2
-
USB Type A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C
-
Yes
-
RJ45
-
1 (HDBaseT)
-
HID
-
Yes (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption
-
440 W
-
Standby Mode
-
<0.5W
-
Remote Control
-
1 Standard (Battery included)
-
Manual
-
Simple Book
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
14.6" x 6.1" x 12.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
22.8" x 10.7" x 17.4"
-
Weight
-
21.4 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
25.4 lbs
-
Product Dimensions excluding lens & legs
-
14.6" x 5.7 " x 11.4"
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174054291
What people are saying
-
