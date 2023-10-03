About Cookies on This Site

ProBeam 4K (3840 x 2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU60PST

Front view

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection

webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU60, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU60 keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Print

All Spec

CHANGEABLE F#

Changeable F#

YES

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

6000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

29dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

30dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

33dB(A)

Energy Saving Off (Max)

33dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

Throw Ratio

1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Surround Audio

YES

DTS-HD

YES

Output

10W (5W+5W)

SIZE

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

580 x 441 x 273

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

WEIGHT

Gross Weight (kg or g)

11.5

Net Weight (kg or g)

9.7

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

440W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

YES

HDBaseT

1

HDMI

2

IP control

YES

RJ45

1

RS-232C

YES

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Blank

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

Home

DICOM

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Warping

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Expert controlvADJ

YES

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES (Thru TV Plus App)

TruMotion

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Normal

YES

Warranty Card

YES

