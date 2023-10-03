We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam BU70QGA 4K Laser Signage Projector with 7,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Picture Quality
7,000 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Easy Installation
Edge Blending
Auto Screen Adjustment
Efficient Management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Exceptional Picture Quality
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
Seamless Panoramic View
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Many-sided Installation
Simply Adjust Screen Distortion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The Easy Way to Manage and Maintenance
LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
7000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
35 dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
-
33 dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
31 dB(A)
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Auto
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
1.6x Auto
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 3395 /Tele 5470 (100inch)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.53 ~ 2.45
-
Lens Shift
-
( Horiz ± 28% / Vert +60%,-33% ) (Auto)
-
Projection Offset
-
110%
-
Light source - Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
Full / Original
-
Sound - Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Sound - Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
570x360x160
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
17.8kg
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
774 x 473x 265
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
20.5KG
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
500W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT
-
Yes
-
Audio out
-
Yes (Phone jack)
-
RS-232C(in)
-
1
-
RS-232C(out)
-
1
-
IP control
-
Yes
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HDMI(in)
-
3
-
HDM(out)
-
1
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
mic in
-
Yes (Phone jack)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Signage webOS ECO
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes (Except for Music)
-
Setting Guide
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Yes
-
DICOM
-
Yes
-
TruMotion
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)(Auto)
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
-
Yes (about 9G)
-
Background Image
-
Yes
-
Blank
-
Yes
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Edge Blending
-
Yes
-
Auto Screen Adjustment
-
Yes (Camera Sensor+ ToF Sensor)
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes (9)
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
Crestron RoomView™
-
Yes
-
24/7 Operation
-
Yes
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes
-
One Quick Share
-
Yes
-
360 degree Installation
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Clay charcoal
-
Local Key
-
Tact (9key)
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Yes
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Cable - RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
-
Yes
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
