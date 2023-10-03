About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam BU70QGA 4K Laser Signage Projector with 7,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU70QGA

Front view
LG ProBeam.

Smart Digital Signage for Expansive Viewing

Picture Quality

7,000 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Easy Installation

Edge Blending
Auto Screen Adjustment

Efficient Management

SuperSign
LG Connected Care

Museum
Museum & Gallery
Corporate.
Corporate
Education
Education
Restaurant
Restaurant
Sports Bar.
Sports Bar
Museum
Corporate.
Education
Restaurant
Sports Bar.

Laser 4K UHD & 3M:1 CR

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, LG ProBeam delivers precisive details from 40-inch up to the 300-inch screen. With 3M:1 contrast ratio, it can express deep darkness and brightness.
4K UHD with 3M:1 CR

 

Thanks to the 7,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, LG BU70QGA can produce clear picture quality even in bright indoor environments such as building lobbies.

7,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Accurate Color Even in Bright Ambient

Thanks to the 7,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, LG BU70QGA can produce clear

picture quality even in bright indoor environments such as building lobbies.

Edge Blending

Seamless Panoramic View

By supporting Edge Blending technology which controls the luminance of the area where the projected light overlaps, it can provide the seamless connection without resulting in a higher luminance when two or more projectors must be used simultaneously.

Designed for Many-sided Installation

LG BU70QGA can adjust the screen distortion even in situations where projector installation space may be limited, or an existing bracket has already been installed.
Auto Screen Adjustment

Simply Adjust Screen Distortion

With an Auto Screen Adjustment function, it can automatically correct the screen using the appropriate technology according to the installation status.

4/9/15/25 Point Warping

Lens Shift (+60/-33%), H (±28%)

1.6x Zoom

As supporting Screen Rotation you can position the projector anywhere you want, or rotate the screen without physically changing the projector's position.
Screen Rotation

Rotate the Screen as You Want

As supporting Screen Rotation you can position the projector anywhere you want, or rotate the screen without physically changing the projector's position.

SuperSign

The Easy Way to Manage and Maintenance

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from PC or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
pjt-probeam-bu70qga-13-2-1-real-time-monitoring

1. Real-time Monitoring

Centre d’appel interentreprises : Demande d’assistance.

2. B2B Call Center : Request Assistance

Préparation pour l’ingénieur de service : Diagnostic mobile.

3. SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis

Visite par l’ingénieur de service.

4. Site Visit by Service Engineer

Dépannage.

5. Troubleshooting

Problème résolu.

6. Issue Resolved

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

7000

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

3,000,000:1 ↑

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

35 dB(A)

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

33 dB(A)

Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)

31 dB(A)

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

85%

Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Manual)

Auto

Projection Lens - Zoom

1.6x Auto

Projection Image - Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 3395 /Tele 5470 (100inch)

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.53 ~ 2.45

Lens Shift

( Horiz ± 28% / Vert +60%,-33% ) (Auto)

Projection Offset

110%

Light source - Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Light source - Life High Brightness

20,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Aspect Ratio Control

Full / Original

Sound - Output

10W (5W+5W)

Sound - Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice lll)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

570x360x160

Net Weight (kg or g)

17.8kg

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

774 x 473x 265

Gross Weight (kg or g)

20.5KG

Power Consumption (Max.)

500W

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60Hz
(PSU Built-in)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT

Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

Yes (Phone jack)

RS-232C(in)

1

RS-232C(out)

1

IP control

Yes

RJ45

1

HDMI(in)

3

HDM(out)

1

HDBaseT

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

mic in

Yes (Phone jack)

MAIN FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

Signage webOS ECO

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes (Except for Music)

Setting Guide

Yes (Bean Bird)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes (Min/Mid/Max)

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

Yes

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes (On / Off)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

HDR

Yes

DICOM

Yes

TruMotion

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)(Auto)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Built-in Memory (for Storage)

Yes (about 9G)

Background Image

Yes

Blank

Yes

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Edge Blending

Yes

Auto Screen Adjustment

Yes (Camera Sensor+ ToF Sensor)

Tile Mode

Yes (9)

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Crestron RoomView™

Yes

24/7 Operation

Yes

Daisy Chain

Yes

One Quick Share

Yes

360 degree Installation

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Yes

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Clay charcoal

Local Key

Tact (9key)

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes (4 Leg)

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Yes

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable - RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

Yes

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

