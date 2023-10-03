About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU80KA

4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU80KA

4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector, HU80KA
PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Type

DLP

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)**

Screen Size

40" ~ 150"

Projection Image

150"@14.1ft, 100"@9.5ft, 40"@3.6ft

Aspect Ratio

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

Zoom

x 1.2

Brightness*

Up to 2500 lumens

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Trumotion

Yes

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

Yes

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

Lamp Type

Laser (LD + Phosphor wheel)

Lamp Life

Up to 20,000 hrs

Noise (Economic / Normal / High Brightness)

Below 23/Below 24/Below 30dB

Digital Keystone Correction

Auto Keystone (vertical)

LG SMART TV

Premium content providers****

Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Channel Plus, UFC.TV, Accuweather

Magic Remote

Yes

App Store

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

DTV Tuner

Yes

DLNA

Yes

USB

Yes

Bluetooth (with Speaker)

Yes (AV Sync adjustable)

Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)

Yes

Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices)

Yes

AUDIO

Bluetooth sound out

Yes

Built-in Speakers

7W + 7W Stereo

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Digital TV Tuner

Yes

Audio Out

1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

HDMI

2

USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

2 (USB 3.0 1EA, USB 2.0 1EA)

RJ45

1

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Power Consumption

280W (Max)

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

Quick On/Off

Yes (On in 10 seconds - Off in 2 seconds)

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

1 Magic Remote (Battery included)

Manual

Simple Book

Warranty Card

Yes

Adaptor

Built-in (Auto Cordreel)

Power Cord

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

6.5" x 18.5" x 6.5"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

24.3" x 9.6" x 9.6"

Weight

14.8lbs

Shipping Weight

18.1lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

719192617742

