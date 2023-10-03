About Cookies on This Site

LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG CineBeam
Your Dream Home Cinema

Your Dream Home Cinema

You can Experience breath-taking home cinema with the new LG Laser 4K CineBeam HU85LA. Set up your own theatre anywhere around the house.
Incomparable Visual Experience

Incomparable Visual Experience

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment by applying innovative LG technology for visual experience with a projection screen of up to 120 inches that remains clear and crisp
Realistic 4K Picture Quality
4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

Realistic 4K Picture Quality

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels(3840 x 2160) utilizing XPR* technology, HU85LA delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.

**The screen size is estimate.

Ultimate Colour Accuracy
3Ch Laser

Ultimate Colour Accuracy

3Ch Laser technology supports wider colour coverage, Rec. 709 and DCI, by adding red laser light source to a typical blue laser. This can ensure incredible colour reproduction performances up to 12 bit colour processing.
3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech

3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech

HU85LA with 3Channel laser, using RGB separate primary colours, can express ultimate vivid pictures without colour loss compared to conventional projectors (DLP, Laser and Dual Laser) that use colour-wheel and reflect colours from one colour light.
Just Need a Span Long
Ultra Short Throw Ration 0.19

Just Need a Span Long

With incredible Ultra Short Throw, you can enjoy a 90-inch cinematic screen by placing it just 2.2 inches / 5.6cm away from the wall. Place the HU85LA near the wall without any complicated installation to create an impressing home cinema screen up to 120 inches.

PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-1-D

PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-2
PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-3-D

*For a 120-inch screen, it needs to be 18cm / 7 inch inches from the wall.

No Need to Close the Blackout Curtains
2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

No Need to Close the Blackout Curtains

2,700 ANSI Lumens result in gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment without any harsh brightness.
Faithful to The Original Picture
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivered identical picture quality to the average of all the frames. As the HU85LA adopts HDR10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimized picture quality for each frame.
More Fluid Action
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU85LA with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid. TruMotion is available even in 4K, HDR and hi-refresh rate up to 60hz.
The Smart Way to Access Content
webOS 4.5

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 4.5, which adopts ‘Zero Step Previews', you can explore and enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. The improved OS will automatically sort apps to your preference.
Simpler and More Detailed
12-Point Adjustment

Simpler and More Detailed

The HU85LA's image warping function allows you to adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point adjustment on the screen.
A Variety of Connectivity
Compatibility

A Variety of Connectivity

The wireless mirroring function takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth audio product and be linked with iOS* as well as with conventional audio devices via standard connectivity options**.

*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Innovative Minimalist Approach
Stylish Design

Innovative Minimalist Approach

HU85LA's sophisticated and compact design with premium material from Kvadrat seamlessly blends in with your home interior. It also creates a cinematic atmosphere with powerful built-in speakers.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

21dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@38cm, Standard: 80"@51.4cm

Throw Ratio

0.29

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.25

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC, ETL cETL

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

131 x 309 x 128(front)/89(rear)

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.9

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (Full HD)

Upscaler

YES (Full HD)

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

