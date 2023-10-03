We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
*For a 120-inch screen, it needs to be 18cm / 7 inch inches from the wall.
*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
21dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
80%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Set to wall: 100"@38cm, Standard: 80"@51.4cm
-
Throw Ratio
-
0.29
-
Projection Offset
-
1.25
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
100W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC, ETL cETL
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
131 x 309 x 128(front)/89(rear)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.9
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (Full HD)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
