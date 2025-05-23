Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vollintegrierbarer Geschirrspüler Silber (Energieklasse A, 43 dB, 10 Programme) mit TrueSteam & QuadWash | DB476TXS
EU_DB476TXS_MEZ00721704.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Vollintegrierbarer Geschirrspüler Silber (Energieklasse A, 43 dB, 10 Programme) mit TrueSteam & QuadWash | DB476TXS

EU_DB476TXS_MEZ00721704.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Vollintegrierbarer Geschirrspüler Silber (Energieklasse A, 43 dB, 10 Programme) mit TrueSteam & QuadWash | DB476TXS

DB476TXS
front view door open
Hauptmerkmale

  • QuadWash®: Vier Sprüharme für eine gründliche Reinigung aus jedem Winkel
  • TrueSteam®: Reinigt mit Dampf für hygienische Sauberkeit und weniger Wasserflecken
  • Dual Zone: Spüle gleichzeitig stark und leicht verschmutztes Geschirr
  • 3rd Rack: Zusätzliches Fach für Besteck und kleine Gegenstände
  • Auto Open Dry: Automatisches Öffnen der Tür für schnelles Trocknen
  • Niedriger Geräuschpegel: Ruhiger Betrieb für eine angenehme Küchenatmosphäre
Mehr

Bereit für eine Küche, die alles bietet?

Einbau-Geschirrspüler mit halb geöffneter Tür und Energieeffizienzklasse B.

Energieeffizienz der Klasse A

Mit einem energieeffizienten Geschirrspüler sparst du Geld und dein Geschirr wird blitzblank.

Nahaufnahme von Tellern und Gläsern, die im Geschirrspüler dampfgereinigt werden.

Blitzsauberes und hygienisches Geschirr

Reinige dein Geschirr mit TrueSteam ohne Einweichen und ohne Wasserflecken.

Intensive Wasserstrahlen aus den Geschirrspülerarmen in Nahaufnahme.

Multidirektionale Reinigung

QuadWash reinigt dein Geschirr aus allen Winkeln gründlich und komplett.

Kücheninterieur mit teilintegriertem Geschirrspüler und LG ThinQ App, die anzeigt, wenn der Spülgang fertig ist.

Verbinden für intelligenteres Waschen

Lade dir über die LG ThinQ App neue Spülprogramme für deine Töpfe, Pfannen, Gläser und mehr runter.

Zertifiziert vom TÜV

Entfernt 99,99 % der üblichen Haushaltsbakterien. 

*Ergebnisse basieren auf TÜV-Test mit LG DB475TXS-Modell. Der Test wurde mit dem Sparprogramm und 6 verschiedenen Bakterienarten (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum) durchgeführt. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

Erstklassige Energieeffizienz

Die speziell entwickelten LG Inverter DD-Motoren sparen über 57 % Energie und erfüllen die EU-Energieeffizienzklasse A.

Einbau-Geschirrspüler mit halb geöffneter Tür und Energieeffizienzklasse A.

*Im Vergleich zum LG-Modell. Basierend auf dem Energieverbrauch des Sparprogramms der LG-Modelle DBC335 (Klasse A) und DBC425 (Klasse E) gemäß internen Testmethoden von LG.

TrueSteam

Sicheres und hygienisches Essen

Mit TrueSteam wird dein Geschirr mit reinem Dampf geputzt, so dass es für dich und deine Familie super sauber ist.

Spare Zeit mit der Dampfvorspülung

TrueSteam spült dein Geschirr ganz einfach ab und löst hartnäckige, angebackene Essensreste.

Ein Einbau-Geschirrspüler mit weit geöffneter Tür, der den Blick auf das schmutzige Geschirr im Inneren freigibt.

Dampf, der jede Ecke erreicht

Mit der TrueSteam-Technologie kannst du dich darauf verlassen, dass kein Geschirr übersehen wird.

Innenansicht des mit Dampf gefüllten Geschirrspülers mit vollständiger Abdeckung für gründliche Reinigung.

Jedes Mal makelloses Geschirr

TrueSteam sorgt für sauberes Geschirr und reduziert gleichzeitig Wasserflecken um bis zu 30 %*.

Ein Weinglas mit Wasserflecken auf der einen Seite und klar und makellos auf der anderen Seite nach der Dampfspülung.

*Im Vergleich zum Nicht-Dampfmodell von LG.

*Basierend auf der Zählung der Wasserflecken zwischen den LG-Modellen DFB325 (Dampf) und DFB415 (ohne Dampf) gemäß internen Testmethoden von LG.

QuadWash®

Leistungsstarke und sanfte Reinigung

Bei QuadWash® sorgen vier Arme, die in alle Richtungen sprühen, für die gründliche Reinigung jedes einzelnen Geschirrs, während du mit Dual Zone Wash für jeden Korb unterschiedliche Druckstufen wählen kannst.

Reinigungsleistung genau da, wo sie gebraucht wird

Du kannst die Wasserintensität für den oberen und unteren Korb separat einstellen, damit du dein Glasgeschirr schonend waschen und deine Töpfe gründlich reinigen kannst – alles in einer Ladung.

Geschirrspüler mit sanftem Waschen im oberen Korb und leistungsstarkem Waschen im unteren Korb.

EasyRack Plus

Flexible Beladungsmöglichkeiten

EasyRack Plus hat drei verstellbare Körbe, klappbare Zinken und kann vertikal bewegt werden, damit alles reinpasst, egal wie groß oder klein.

LG ThinQ

Bleib verbunden, bleib blitzsauber

Lass dich über die LG ThinQ App benachrichtigen, wenn dein Spülgang fertig ist.

Modern kitchen with black cabinetry featuring a dishwasher, smartphone showing LG app with cycle status.

Mehr Reinigungsoptionen auf Knopfdruck

Lade dir neue Voreinstellungen für Spülgänge über die LG ThinQ App runter, um noch mehr Reinigungsoptionen zu haben.

Man loading pots into an open dishwasher with a smartphone displaying a downloadable cycle for dishwashing.

Reinige auf deine eigene Art und Weise

Stell die Einstellungen für deinen Geschirrspüler über die LG ThinQ App auf deinem Smartphone ganz nach deinen Wünschen ein. 

 

Eine Frau guckt in der Küche auf ihr Handy und auf dem Smartphone sieht man die Einstellungen in der ThinQ App.

Leistungsstark und leise

Dank weniger beweglicher Teile kannst du dich auf die leise und zuverlässige Leistung dieser Marke verlassen.

A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalisation settings in the ThinQ™ app.

Innovatives Design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Stil und Harmonie

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Volledelstahl

Kitchen interior with partially opened dishwasher and illustration of how the sliding & fixed door operates.

Schiebetüren und Festtüren

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Auto Open Dry

Built-in dishwasher in kitchen with white light showing operational status and red light indicating an error.

Info-Leuchte

Built-in dishwasher installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the installation area

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A guide showing what dimensions are needed in the installation area.

2. Installation precautions

Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.

A dishwasher being installed near the sink for easy connection to the water and drain pipes.

3. Checking the door panel

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.

 

 If the door panel weighs between 8 kg and 11 kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.

 

 (A) Mounting the sliding panel

 Height: 720 - 780 mm / Weight: 2.5 - 11 kg

Dimensions of the sliding dishwasher door panel.

(B) Mounting the fixed panel  Height: 650 - 720 mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9 kg

Dimensions of the fixed dishwasher door panel.

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

*Caution should be taken when passing hoses through hose hole as they may have sharp edges and could damage the hoses.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Footage of dimensions of dishwasher and installation area.

What’s in the box?

The Funnel and Noise strap dishwasher parts.

The Moisture barrier tape and Fleece tape dishwasher parts.

The dishwasher's Panel brackets parts.

The Wood screws and Bracket screws needed for installation.

The Wood screws and Door adjustment screws needed for installation.

The Wood screws needed for installation.

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

LG built-in dishwasher

Sleek and chic dishwashing power

A customizable lower panel gives you design freedom. Steam cleaning gives you peace of mind.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SMART-TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • NFC

    Nein

  • Proaktive Kundenbetreuung

    Nein

  • Fernbedienung

    Nein

  • Fernüberwachung

    Ja

ERSCHEINUNGSBILD

  • Farben

    Edelstahl

  • Statusanzeigen

    Anzeige (Balken)

  • Restanzeige

    LED

  • Wannenmaterial

    STS

BASIS-SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • Display-Typ

    LED

  • Installationsart

    Einbaugerät

  • Panel-Typ

    Oberes Bedienfeld

  • Gesamtzahl der Gedecke

    14

ZYKLUS/OPTIONEN

  • 3 in 1

    Nein

  • Auto

    Ja

  • Abbrechen

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Verzögerter Start

    Ja

  • Delikat

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Trocken Plus

    Nein

  • Dual Zone

    Ja

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

  • Express

    Ja

  • Extra Trocken

    Ja

  • Halbe Beladung

    Ja

  • Stark

    Nein

  • Hohe Temperatur

    Ja

  • Intensiv

    Ja

  • Maschinenreinigung

    Maschinenreinigung (Dampf)_3 Sekunden-Taste

  • Normal

    Nein

  • Anzahl der Optionen

    8

  • Anzahl der Waschprogramme

    10

  • Auffrischen

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Turbo

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN / ABSTÄNDE / GEWICHT

  • Verstellbares Bein (mm)

    60

  • Verpackungsmaße - BxHxT (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Verpackungsgewicht (kg)

    50

  • Produktmaße - BxHxT (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    45

ENERGIE-/WASSERLEISTUNG

  • Zykluszeit

    299

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

  • Express-Zykluszeit

    56

  • Lärmemissionsklasse

    B

  • Geräuschpegel dB(A)

    43

  • Turbo-Zykluszeit

    78

  • Wasserverbrauch (L)

    9,5

ZENTRALE EIGENSCHAFTEN

  • Antibakterieller Schutz

    Ja

  • Aqua-Stop

    Ja

  • Automatische Türöffnung

    Ja

  • Spülmittel- und Klarspüler-Spende

    Ja

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Anzahl der Sprüharme

    3

  • QuadWash®

    Ja

  • SenseClean Waschsensor

    Ja

  • EasyRack Plus®

    Ja (Oberkorb teils faltbar / Unterkorb vollständig faltbar)

  • Verschmutzungs- (Trübheits-) Sensor:

    Ja

  • TrueSteam®

    Ja

  • Vario-Waschsystem

    Ja

  • Wasserenthärter

    Ja

LEISTUNG / BEWERTUNGEN

  • Frequenz (Hz)

    50

  • Stromverbrauch (W)

    1 600 - 1 800

  • Stromversorgung (V)

    220 - 240

FUNKTIONEN DER KÖRBE

  • Besteckkörbe

    Nein

  • Höhenverstellbares 3. Rack

    Ja (Höhenverstellbar)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

