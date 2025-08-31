About Cookies on This Site

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (D, 628L, 179 cm hoch ) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender, internem Wassertank | GSJE81PYBD
GSJE81PYBD.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (D, 628L, 179 cm hoch ) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender, internem Wassertank | GSJE81PYBD

GSJE81PYBD.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (D, 628L, 179 cm hoch ) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender, internem Wassertank | GSJE81PYBD

GSJE81PYBD
Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig 
  • Door-in-Door®: Schneller Zugriff auf beliebste Lebensmittel 
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen 
  • 4,3 Liter Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig 
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung 
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Was macht die Kühlschränke von LG besonders?

Der Kühlschrank verfügt über zwei separate Kartuschen mit austauschbaren Wasserfiltern und einen erweiterten Wasserspender.

Flexible Installation

Bequeme Installation dank eines größeren Wassertanks im Kühlschrank

Es gibt 3 Symbole: Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse auf der rechten Seite des Kühlschranks.

FRESH Converter®

Optimale Frische für deine Lebensmittel

Das Smartphone zeigt die ThinQ App auf dem Bildschirm.

ThinQ®

Intelligente Steuerung für ein smarteres Leben

Produktbild mit dem Smart Inverter Compressor®-Logo und dem 10-Jahres-Garantie-Logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Effiziente Leistung, zuverlässige Haltbarkeit

Hygiene Care

Hygiene auf höchstem Niveau

UVnano® sorgt dafür, dass der Wasserspender-Ausgang täglich erfrischt wird und 99,99% der Bakterien durch UV-Licht entfernt werden.

*UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde in Laboruntersuchungen von TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung interner Testmethoden bewertet. Dabei wurde die Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben gemessen, die nach einer Stunde jeweils 10 Minuten der UV-LED des Produkts ausgesetzt waren. Dies wurde über insgesamt 24 Stunden im normalen Haushaltsgebrauch durchgeführt. Tatsächliche Ergebnisse können je nach Umweltbedingungen und Nutzung variieren. Das Produkt behandelt oder heilt keine gesundheitlichen Beschwerden und garantiert nicht, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, die die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können.

UVnano ist eine Kombination der Wörter UV (Ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Wassertank - Kein Festwasseranschluss nötig 

Jederzeit und überall kühlen

Dank des praktischen Wassertanks brauchst Du keinen Festwasseranschluss mehr. Du kannst Deinen Kühlschrank ganz flexibel an jedem beliebigen Ort im Haus aufstellen – ganz ohne Festwasseranschluss. Der große Wassertank im Inneren sorgt für längere Nachfüllintervalle und mehr Komfort.

Wassertank - Kein Festwasseranschluss nötig

*Zertifiziert und getestet

Die LG®-Filter wurden von NSF International nach den NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, 401 getestet und zertifiziert, um 25 potenziell schädliche Substanzen, darunter Blei und Asbest, zu reduzieren. So bekommst Du bequem gefiltertes Wasser für Dich und Deine Familie. Für optimale Ergebnisse solltest Du den LG®-Filter alle 6 Monate oder nach 750 Litern (200 Gallonen) wechseln.

Schneller und einfacher Zugang zu den liebsten Lebensmitteln

Die Door-in-Door®-Funktion ermöglicht es Dir, Lebensmittel schnell und bequem über eine Öffnungstaste unterhalb der rechten Tür zu entnehmen.

Die Door-in-Door®-Funktion ermöglicht es Dir, Lebensmittel schnell und bequem über eine Öffnungstaste unterhalb der rechten Tür zu entnehmen.

Frische

Länger frische Lebensmittel dank optimaler Kühlung

Dank der Temperaturregelung und Kühltechnologie von LG bleiben Deine Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Der obere Teil des Bildes zeigt die Ernte von Salat auf dem Feld. Im unteren Teil des Bildes ist ein frischer Salat in einem runden Teller zu sehen. Das Gemüse in diesen beiden Bildern ist auf natürliche Art und Weise miteinander verbunden, als ob es sich um ein einziges Bild handeln würde.

FRESH Converter®

Stelle die Temperatur je nach Lebensmittel ein und bewahre die Frische

Der Fresh Converter® hilft dir, die optimalen Temperatureinstellungen für verschiedene Lebensmittel auszuwählen. Bewahre köstliche Aromen länger, indem die Temperaturen perfekt auf Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse abgestimmt werden.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Leben beginnt mit LG ThinQ®

WLAN-fähige Geräte ermöglichen es dir, deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone zu steuern und zu überwachen.

Es ist ein Kühlschrank und ein Mobiltelefon zu sehen.

Verbinde deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone

Die LG ThinQ®-App ermöglicht es dir, ganz einfach eine Verbindung zu deinem Kühlschrank herzustellen und ihn zu steuern. Aktiviere den „Express Freeze“-Modus mit nur einem Fingertipp.

Das Bild rechts zeigt eine Frau, die in einem Lebensmittelladen steht und auf ihr Handy schaut. Das Bild auf der linken Seite zeigt die Vorderansicht des Kühlschranks. In der Mitte der Abbildungen ist ein Symbol zu sehen, das die Verbindung zwischen dem Telefon und dem Kühlschrank anzeigt.

Alarm bei geöffneter Tür

Du bist dir nicht sicher, ob du die Kühlschranktür offen gelassen hast? Kein Problem! Die LG ThinQ®-App sendet dir eine Benachrichtigung direkt auf dein Smartphone, um dich zu informieren.

Auf der linken Seite kommt die Frau nach Hause und prüft mit dem Smartphone den Zustand des Kühlschranks. In der Mitte ist ein Smartphone-Bildschirm zu sehen. Auf der rechten Seite ist der Kühlschrank geöffnet und der kühlende Wind kommt aus der Tür.

*Die Funktionen von LG ThinQ® können je nach Produkt und Land variieren. Prüfe bei deinem örtlichen Händler oder auf der lokalen LG-Website die Verfügbarkeit der Dienste.

Eine Seitenansicht des Kühlschranks, um das elegante Design des Handgriffs hervorzuheben.

Türgriff

Kreiert für Schönheit und Modernität

Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh

Premium Metallrückwand

Diagonale Ansicht eines Regals mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallische Applikationen

Elegante, luxuriöse metallische Oberfläche

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Langlebig und energieeffizient

Die Effizienz, von der du immer geträumt hast – der intelligente LG Smart Inverter Compressor® überprüft kontinuierlich die Kühlanforderungen im Inneren deines Kühlschranks und passt seine Leistung entsprechend an, wobei nur so viel Energie verwendet wird, wie notwendig ist. Nicht mehr, nicht weniger.

Der Kühlschrank ist in der Küchenwand installiert und es gibt eine Grafik, welche die Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs durch den Smart Inverter Compressor zeigt.

*Basierend auf den KTL-Testergebnissen, die den Energieverbrauch gemäß KS C ISO 15502 zwischen den LGE-Modellen R-B601GM (LG herkömmlicher Hubkolbenkompressor) und R-B602GCWP (Smart Inverter Compressor®) vergleichen. Die Ergebnisse können je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt die Energieeffizienz auf das nächste Level, hilft dir, mehr zu sparen, und sorgt für 10 Jahre sorgenfreie Nutzung.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

FAQ

Was ist der Vorteil eines Door-in-Door® Kühlschranks?

Das Door-in-Door®-System bietet schnellen Zugriff auf häufig genutzte Lebensmittel, ohne die Kühlschranktür zu öffnen, und reduziert den Verlust von kühler Luft, was deinen Energieverbrauch senkt.

Was brauche ich, um einen Kühlschrank anzuschließen?

Weitere Infos findest du im Video hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung meines LG Kühlschranks?

Du kannst die Temperatur über das Bedienfeld im Kühlschrank oder mit der LG ThinQ®-App direkt vom Smartphone aus ändern.

Was sollte man beim Kauf eines Kühlschranks beachten?

LG bietet eine breite Auswahl an energieeffizienten Kühlschränken mit smarten Funktionen. Von Side-by-Side und Multi-Door-Geräten mit und ohne InstaView®, über Door-in-Door®-Funktion, Slim-Modelle bis hin zu Kühl-Gefrierkombinationen – bei LG findest du den perfekten Kühlschrank für deinen Haushalt. Achte auf Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien wie Total No Frost und UVnano®-Selbstreinigung sowie praktische Features wie FRESHConverter®.

Welche Größe sollte mein Kühlschrank haben?

Für 1-2 Personen reicht eine LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination (340-384L), für 3-4 Personen das Slim Multi-Door-Modell (506-508L), und für größere Haushalte empfehlen wir die Modelle Multi-Door oder Side-by-Side (625-705L).

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit Festwasseranschluss und ohne?

Modelle mit Festewasseranschluss sind an die Wasserversorung angeschlossen, während Modelle ohne Festwasseranschluss einen nachfüllbaren Wassertank haben.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    D

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    407

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    142

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    132

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    735

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja (Door-in-Door)

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PET

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    276

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Ja

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096493038

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

