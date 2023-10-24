About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSJV71MBLE
GSJV71MBLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSJV71MBLE

GSJV71MBLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSJV71MBLE

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSJV71MBLE

GSXV90MCAE
1 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar

GSJV71MBLE

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door ® GSJV71MBLE & Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie MH6565CPB

Stiftung Warentest Urteil "GUT (2,1)"

Die LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GSJV71MCLE konnte im Test der Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil GUT (2,1) überzeugen.
Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

DoorCooling+®

 

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und
Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
whitespace

Metal Fresh®.

Metallic-Dekor

Metallic-Dekor

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

*Die Verwendung von Metallkomponenten hält die Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank nicht an sich länger frisch.

ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Mehr erfahren

Stimmenkontrolle

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG ThinQ® wird jetzt in LG ThinQ umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Fernbedienung

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ™ sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ™ überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.
Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer Mehr erfahren

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

Produktart

Side-by-Side

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

239

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

416

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

635

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Express Freeze

Ja

Internes LED-Display

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

141

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Produktgewicht (in kg)

131

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Ja

InstaView®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

Umkehrbare Tür

Nein

UVnano®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja

LG Craft Ice

Nein

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Ja

Wasserversorgung

Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Frontfarbe

Metal Sorbet

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Ja

Grifftyp

Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

350

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

36

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Ja

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Fresh Zone

Ja

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Nein

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Gemüsefach

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091424716

GEFRIERFACH

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

2

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GSJV71MBLE)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GSJV71MBLE)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

GSXV90MCAE

GSJV71MBLE

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSJV71MBLE

GSJV71MBLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt