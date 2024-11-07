Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Door-in-Door®

Door-in-Door®

Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Mit Door-in-Door® können Sie mit einem Druck auf die verdeckte Öffnungstaste schnell auf beliebte Lebensmittel zugreifen.

*Basierend auf Intertek-Tests der Modelle SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC und LFX31945ST/02, gemäß interner LG-Testmethode, bei der die prozentuale Verringerung des Luftaustauschs beim Öffnen von Door-in-Door® im Vergleich zur Kühlschranktür für 10 Sekunden gemessen wurde. Die Resultate variieren je nach Modell und Öffnungsdauer.

SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Smart Inverter Compressor® von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger

Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden.

Der Smart Inverter Compressor® hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bewertungen

