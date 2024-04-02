Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | Craft Ice Kugeln | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 562 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Festwasseranschluss | Silber | GSM32HSBEH
EU energy label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Udtrykker funktionen af et isfrit køleskab med jordbær.

Total No Frost

LG's frostfri kølesystem forhindrer frostopbygning, hvilket sparer dig besværet med manuel afrimning.
Køleskabets indre udtrykker kulden.

Multi Air Flow

Kold luft strømmer i alle retninger for at omgive din mad

med kølig luft og at holde den så frisk som muligt.

Billede, hvor køleskabsdøren er åben set oppefra

Touch LED Display

LED-displayet giver et godt indtryk af dit køleskab og er samtidig en praktisk måde at skifte indstillingerne på.

Et hvidt lys skinner indeni køleskabet.

Soft LED Belysning

LED-belysning er lysere og giver et mere behageligt lys for øjnene.

Et billede, der viser hele køleskabets indre.

Hærdede glashylder

Hærdede glashylder er stærke nok til at kunne bære dine tunge genstande.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

Side-by-Side

Standard/Tresentiefe

Arbeitsplattentiefe

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Express Freeze

Ja

Externes LED-Display

Touch-88-weiß

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

120

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

910 x 1.787 x 693

Produktgewicht (in kg)

110

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Nein

Door-in-Door®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Nein

InstaView®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Nein

Festwasseranschluss

Nein

Wasserversorgung

Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja

LG Craft Ice

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PCM

Frontfarbe

P/S3

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Nein

Grifftyp

Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Kompressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

323

Klimaklasse

SN-T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

42

Luftschallemissionsklasse

D

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

5

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Pure N Fresh

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Nein

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084502001

GEFRIERFACH

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4 geteilte (2 ausziehbare + 1 faltbare + 1 fest installierte)

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

2 (transparent)

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

2

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GSM32HSBEH)
Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(GSM32HSBEH)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GSM32HSBEH)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

