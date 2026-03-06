About Cookies on This Site

SO FUNKTIONIERT'SHIGHLIGHT DER KAMPAGNETEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGENUNSERE PRODUKTVIELFALT
Frühlingserwachen

Frühlingserwachen

Mid Season Deals –
mehr LG, mehr Vorteile!

Sichere dir bis zu 12% Rabatt und als LG Member

profitierst du von einer kostenlosen Lieferung.

 

 

 

 

So gelingt der Einlöseprozess ganz einfach

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Lieblings-Modell auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe ein Aktionsprodukt bis zum 29.03.2026 und sichere dir bis zu 12% Rabatt im Warenkorb.

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

LG Member Account erstellen & doppelt sparen

 

Registriere dich als LG Member und kombiniere deinen 5% Willkommensrabatt inkl. kostenloser Lieferung.

 

Dein Warenkorb bestimmt den Rabatt - kombiniere zusätzlich den LG Member Willkommensrabatt

Level Warenkorb ab Rabatt Neukundenrabatt Gesamter Rabatt
Bronze €500 2% 5% 7%
Silber €1.000 5% 5% 10%
Gold €1.500 6% 5% 11%
Diamant €3.000 7% 5% 12%

Highlights der Kampagne

Entdecke unsere Produktvielfalt

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 29.03.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren Modelle auf LG.com, ausgeschlossen sind alle IT Modelle.
  • Der Rabatt staffelt sich je Warenkorbwert und wird direkt im Warenkorb abgezogen.
  • Der 5% Willkommensrabatt kann in diesem Fall ausnahmsweise kombiniert werden.
  • Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen.