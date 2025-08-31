About Cookies on This Site

True Wireless TV  65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED mit 4K Video- und Audioübertragung
65QNED9MA6B EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

True Wireless TV  65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED mit 4K Video- und Audioübertragung

65QNED9MA6B EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

True Wireless TV  65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED mit 4K Video- und Audioübertragung

65QNED9MA6B
QNED9M USP Einführungsvideo.
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. LG QNED evo AI-Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen. Zero Connect Box in der Ecke mit dem Titel „Zero Connect Box mit drahtloser Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K mit 144Hz“.
Zero Connect Box mit den entsprechenden Größenangaben in Millimetern.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Ein Wal schwimmt durch ein QNED9M, das inmitten der Korallen im Ozean platziert ist, auf den Betrachter zu. Der Text handelt davon, wie beeindruckend Details in visuell verlustfreier 4K-Qualität sind.
Ein schwach beleuchtetes Wohnzimmer mit einem Spielbildschirm, der auf dem QNED9M dargestellt wird. Die Zero Connect Box befindet sich in einem Couchtisch. Der Text handelt von ultraschnellem, kabellosem Gaming mit 144Hz und geringer Latenz.
Drei Symbole, die die drei kostenlosen Vorteile von LG True Wireless TV darstellen. Ortsungebunden, übersichtlich, stressfrei. Der Text handelt davon, sich von den Grenzen des kabelgebundenen Fernsehens zu befreien und eine mühelose Einrichtung und einen sauberen, offenen Raum zu genießen.
Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben. Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. Der Titel bezieht sich auf die neue und einzigartige Technologie von LG für einen großen Farbraum, mit der du lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm sehen kannst.
Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie MiniLED die Klarheit verbessert und einen außergewöhnlichen Kontrast bietet.
Der alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet in verschiedenen Blautönen auf und Lichtblitze schießen aus ihm heraus, um seine Schaltkreise zu beleuchten. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 1,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 2,1 mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand über einer LG Soundbar montiert ist, und ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
Auf einem LG TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat. Der Text erklärt, dass der Al Chatbot die Absicht des Benutzers verstehen und Lösungen zur Fehlerbehebung anbieten kann.
Innenansicht eines eleganten Hauses. Es werden viele verschiedene Kunstwerke angezeigt. An der Mittelwand befindet sich ein LG TV mit Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde aus einem Museum.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED TV, der an der Wand über einer LG Soundbar befestigt ist. Die Zero Connect Box befindet sich in einem Couchtisch.
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K-Übertragung mit bis zu 144 Hz und visuell verlustfreier Qualität über die Zero Connect Box
  • Unglaubliche Farbvielfalt dank All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • Hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround Sound mit dem Alpha 9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor
  • Neue AI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
Mehr
CES-Awards-Abzeichen für Android Authority mit Best of CES 2025.

Best of CES 2025 (QNED9M)

„Wir waren begeistert von dem, was LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV zu bieten hat.“

Logo „Gewinner“ des IF Design Award

„Gewinner“ des IF Design Award

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Komplett kabellosBildqualitätwebOS für AIDesignKlangqualitätUnterhaltung

Nur beim LG True Wireless TV – kabellose Freiheit, kabelgebundene Leistung

Die drahtlose 4K-Übertragung ist endlich da. Mit unserer True-Wireless-Technologie sind dir keine Grenzen mehr durch Kabel gesetzt, und das bei atemberaubendem Bild und Klang wie beim Kabelfernsehen.

Nahaufnahme eines QNED9M, der an einer Wand befestigt ist und mit mehreren Geräten verbunden ist. Kabel und Geräte verblassen und lassen nur den QNED9M an der Wand befestigt zurück. Es wird herausgezoomt, um den QNED9M in einem modernen Haus zu zeigen. Die Zero Connect Box steht auf einem Couchtisch.

Erlebe visuell verlustfreie 4K-Klarheit, genau wie bei einem Fernseher mit Kabelanschluss.

*Ein Stromanschluss für den TV ist weiterhin erforderlich.

True-Wireless-Technologie (4K-Video- & Audioübertragung & 144Hz) bietet das gleiche Seherlebnis wie Kabelfernsehen. Genieße Inhalte ohne Verzögerungen und ohne Abstriche bei der Bildqualität.

Ein Wal schwimmt durch ein QNED9M, das inmitten der Korallen im Ozean platziert ist, auf den Betrachter zu.

*Visuell verlustfrei, basierend auf internen Testergebnissen mit ISO/IEC 29170-2 und die tatsächliche Leistung variiert je nach Einstellung, Umgebungsbedingungen und Nutzung. 

**Ein Stromanschluss für den TV ist erforderlich.

Genieße nahtloses Spielen mit extrem geringer Latenz beim kabellosen Gaming

Zertifiziert für reibungslose und nahtlose Spieleleistung auch bei drahtloser Übertragung. Genieße 144Hz-Gaming mit AMD FreeSync Premium und mehr.

Ein schwach beleuchtetes Wohnzimmer mit einem Spielbildschirm, der auf dem QNED9M dargestellt wird. Die Zero Connect Box befindet sich in einem Couchtisch. Das VRR-Logo und das 144Hz-Logo sind ebenfalls sichtbar.

Das VRR-Logo und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

Das VRR-Logo und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*Funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen. 

*144Hz ist die maximale Frequenz basierend auf der variablen Bildwiederholrate (VRR).

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Einstellungen, Netzwerkverbindung und Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Ein TV, der dir keine Grenzen setzt

Entdecke eine neue Flexibilität und richte deinen Raum mühelos ein, ohne auf deinen TV-Kabelanschluss Rücksicht nehmen zu müssen. Schließe Peripherie-Geräte an die Zero Connect Box an - keine weiteren Anschlüsse nötig!

Ohne TV-Anschluss

Die Zero Connect Box lässt sich überall leicht installieren. Ohne dass eine direkte Verbindung zum Fernseher erforderlich ist, kannst du deinen Raum ganz nach deinen Wünschen gestalten. 

Ohne Durcheinander

Gestalte deinen Raum visuell ansprechend. Sorge für Ordnung ohne Kabelsalat um den Fernseher herum.

Ohne Probleme

Schließe einfach alle Geräte an die Zero Connect Box statt an den Fernseher an, und stell dir ganz einfach dein perfektes Entertainment-Setup zusammen.

Vereinfache die bündige Wandmontage mit der Zero Connect Box

Montiere dein Fernsehgerät einfacher an der Wand. Dank kabelloser Verbindung über die Zero Connect Box müssen keine Änderungen an der Wand vorgenommen werden, die weitere Kosten verursachen.

Vergleich der Installation eines kabelgebundenen Fernsehgeräts und eines LG True Wireless TVs. Bei kabelgebundenen Fernsehgeräten waren zusätzliche Bauarbeiten nötig, um alle anderen Geräte hinter dem Fernseher zu verstecken. Der unordentliche Aufbau und die Kabel sind durch die Lücken weiterhin sichtbar. Die Aufschrift lautet: „Unterputzinstallation, die zusätzliche Kosten verursacht.“ Beim LG True Wireless wird das Fernsehgerät sauber an der Wand montiert. Es sind keine Kabel oder Geräte zu sehen. Die Aufschrift lautet: „Kein Aufwand, kostenlose Installation.“

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehgeräts installiert werden.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*Beim Kauf eines kabellosen Fernsehers erhalten Kunden die LG QNED Zero Connect Box dazu. 

*Die Platzierung der Zero Connect Box in einem Schrank kann je nach Material und Dicke des Schranks zu Signalstörungen führen.

*Je nach Anbringungsgegebenheiten kann ein kleiner Spalt zwischen dem Fernsehgerät und der Wand vorhanden sein. Die Installationsanforderungen variieren. Weitere Informationen findest du in der Installationsanleitung.

Brandneue dynamische QNED-Farben

Die neueste und einzigartige Farbraum-Technologie von LG bietet eine verbesserte Farbreproduktionsrate.

Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben.
Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen mit LG QNED evo

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

MiniLED mit Advanced Local Dimming

MiniLED mit neuem alpha AI-Prozessor sorgt für ultrascharfen Kontrast und lebensechte Details auf dem LG QNED evo.

Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen.

*Die technischen Daten können je nach Größe, Modell und Region variieren. 

Die nächste Stufe bildgebender Detailgenauigkeit mit dem brillanten alpha 9 Gen8 AI-Prozessor

Die KI unseres Prozessors analysiert und skaliert jedes Bild bis ins Detail. Durch die Gesichtserkennung liefert sie nicht nur 4K-Bildqualität, sondern auch eine verbesserte Mimik und Tiefe.

alpha 9 KI Prozessor Gen8 steht vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet in einem blaugrünen Licht, das die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum erhellt. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 1,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 21 mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr trübes und fast graues Bild eines Papageis in einem Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Papageis nach und verstärkt sie dann, sodass sie heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Der Hintergrund verändert sich ebenfalls von links nach rechts, jetzt mit verbessertem Kontrast, verbesserter Tiefe und verbesserten Farben.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Mehr erfahren

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Mithilfe von Microsoft Copilot kannst du zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. LG AI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen aus, was dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die LG AI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Die LG AI deines Fernsehers ist immer bereit für deine Anfragen. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die AI beginnt dir zuzuhören.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erfahre, was LG AI TV für dich tun kann

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Entdecke mit einem LG Gallery+-Abo 4.000+ Inhalte, um einen Raum nach deinem Geschmack zu kuratieren

*Verfügbare Inhalte können je nach Land variieren.

*Die bereitgestellten Inhalte können sich ändern.

*4.000 Inhalte sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, in denen webOS Pay unterstützt wird (Korea, USA, UK und ausgewählte EU-Länder).

*Für den Zugriff auf vollständige Inhalte und Funktionen ist ein Abonnement für den LG Gallery+ Service erforderlich.

*Eine 1-monatige kostenlose Testversion wird ausschließlich Kunden mit einem Abonnement angeboten.

Gestalte deinen Raum nach deinen Wünschen mit vielfältigen Inhalten, aus denen du wählen kannst

Durchsuche eine riesige Bibliothek mit Inhalten. Entdecke Bilder aus Kunst, Games, Landschaften und vieles mehr an einem Ort.

Genieße weltbekannte Kunstwerke in deinem Raum

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Innenansicht eines eleganten Hauses. Es werden viele verschiedene Kunstwerke angezeigt. An der Mittelwand befindet sich ein LG TV mit beliebten Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde aus einem Museum.

Innenansicht eines eleganten Hauses. Es werden viele verschiedene Kunstwerke angezeigt. An der Mittelwand befindet sich ein LG TV mit beliebten Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde aus einem Museum.

Umgib dich mit der Schönheit der Natur

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Innenansicht eines Landhauses. Ein riesiger, an der Wand befestigter LG TV zeigt auf seinem Bildschirm ein wunderschönes Naturlandschafts-Artwork. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Foto, das an der Wand hängt.

Innenansicht eines Landhauses. Ein riesiger, an der Wand befestigter LG TV zeigt auf seinem Bildschirm ein wunderschönes Naturlandschafts-Artwork. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Foto, das an der Wand hängt.

Schaffe mit Digital- und 3D-Artwork eine moderne Atmosphäre in deinem Zuhause

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Innenansicht eines stilvollen und farbenfrohen Hauses. An der Wand befestigter LG TV. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist ein farbenfrohes, modernes Kunstwerk zu sehen. Die Illustration auf dem Fernseher verleiht dem gesamten Innendesign des Raumes noch mehr Persönlichkeit.

Innenansicht eines stilvollen und farbenfrohen Hauses. An der Wand befestigter LG TV. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist ein farbenfrohes, modernes Kunstwerk zu sehen. Die Illustration auf dem Fernseher verleiht dem gesamten Innendesign des Raumes noch mehr Persönlichkeit.

Schaffe durch vielfältige Inhalte eine inspirierende Atmosphäre

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand befestigt. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Bilder aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand befestigt. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Bilder aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Personalisiere deinen Raum

Passe deine Home-Galerie mit deiner Wahl an Musik, Bildern und mehr an. Wähle je nach deinen aktuellen Präferenzen, was du auf deinem Fernseher anzeigen möchtest.

Synchronisiere Musik und Bilder mit deiner Stimmung

Kombiniere Hintergrundmusik mit Bildern, um die Stimmung nach deinen Wünschen zu gestalten. Wähle aus voreingestellter Musik oder verbinde dein Mobilgerät über Bluetooth, um deine eigenen Tracks abzuspielen.

Erfahre, wie der LG TV so eingerichtet werden kann, dass er Stimmungsmusik abspielt und sie mit Bildern synchronisiert.
Angefangen mit dem Startbildschirm eines LG TV wird der Prozess der Einstellung deiner Präferenzen für den Erhalt von automatisch kuratierten Inhalten angezeigt. Von der Auswahl zwischen verschiedenen Arten von Inhalten bis hin zum Erhalt des personalisierten Profils.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand befestigt. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Bilder aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Genieße automatisch kuratierte Inhalte nach deinem Geschmack

Dein Fernseher lernt deinen Geschmack und deine Vorlieben kennen. Wenn du eine Reihe von Fragen beantwortest, kann dein Fernseher dir Kunstwerke vorschlagen, die zu dem passen, was du magst.

*16 verschiedene Profile werden bereitgestellt, wobei Inhaltsempfehlungen durch Abgleich von Daten mit jedem Profiltyp generiert werden.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Greife leicht auf Google Photos zu & zeige deine schönsten Erinnerungen

Verbinde dein Google Photos-Konto bequem mit deinem Fernseher, indem du dein Smartphone verwendest. Personalisiere deinen Raum mühelos, indem du Inhalte aus deiner eigenen Fotobibliothek verwendest.

*Die Funktion ist aktiv, wenn du bei deinem Google Photos-Konto angemeldet bist und mindestens 10 Fotos in der App hast. 

Die Informationstafel wird auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV angezeigt. Verschiedene Funktionen werden durch Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, TV-Scheduler, Home Hub und Google Kalender dargestellt.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand befestigt. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Bilder aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Bleibe mit einem personalisierten Dashboard auf dem Laufenden

Information auf einen Blick. Erhalte Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, zeige deinen Google-Kalender an und richte sogar Benachrichtigungen für Home Hub, deine Anzeigereservierungen und mehr ein.

*Der Zugriff auf den Google-Kalender erfordert ein Google-Konto.

Intelligente Einstellungen passen sich an Veränderungen in deiner Umgebung an

Always Ready & Bildschirmschoner

Während du Energie sparst, kannst du deine ausgewählten Kunstwerke oder kuratierten Bilder immer noch über Gallery+ anzeigen, wenn der Fernseher ausgeschaltet ist oder lange Zeit nicht verwendet wird. Er verwandelt sich in eine digitale Leinwand.

AI Brightness Control

Die eingebauten Sensoren deines Fernsehers erkennen Licht und passen die Bildschirmhelligkeit entsprechend an, um eine optimierte Sicht bei jeder Beleuchtung zu gewährleisten.

Bewegungssensor

Mit der Bewegungserkennung kann dein Fernseher intelligent reagieren und die Modi wechseln, je nachdem, ob du dich in der Nähe befindest oder nicht.

*Bildschirmschoner ist als Abonnement erhältlich.

*Bildschirmschoner wird standardmäßig nach 3 Minuten ohne Videowiedergabe oder ohne Fernbedienung aktiviert. Benutzer können die Zeit auf 10, 20 oder 30 Minuten einstellen. 

*Videoinhalte und Hintergrundmusik werden im Bildschirmschoner-Modus nicht unterstützt.

*Helligkeitssensoren können je nach Modell variieren.

*Bewegungssensoren sind nur bei den Modellen M5 und G5 erhältlich. 

LG TV mit Home Hub auf dem Bildschirm. Die Benutzeroberfläche mit Google Home, ThinQ und anderen IoT-Geräten zeigt wie sich alle deine Smart-Geräte ganz einfach über das Fernsehgerät verwalten lassen.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

Ultra-schlankes Design

Der schlanke Rahmen deines Fernsehers ist super-zeitgemäß und macht Fernsehen attraktiver.

*Muss über das Sound Mode-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Upgrade für deinen TV Sound mit einer LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Sound Mode kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*Die Soundbar-Modelle, die mit dem Fernseher kompatibel sind, können sich abhängig von Region und Land unterscheiden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

Beste Kombination aus LG Soundbar und LG TV

*Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon les modèles. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein TV zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Der beste QNED TV für Filme

Erlebe, wie Filme im Heimkino zum Leben erweckt werden – mit eindringlichem Klang und dem FILMMAKER MODE, der sich an das Umgebungslicht anpasst und so eine Bildqualität gemäß höchsten Standards liefert.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Dolby Vision und FILMEMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Mit Rücksicht auf die Umwelt hergestellt

Vertrauenswürdige globale Institutionen haben die umweltbewussten Bemühungen von LG TV anerkannt. Jetzt von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert.

*Die Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz gilt für die folgenden Modelle: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 und QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 und QNED80.

*Mehr Infos findest du auf https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI ist zu sehen.

Wir präsentieren den brandneuen QNED evo

Wir präsentieren den brandneuen QNED evo Mehr erfahren

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Mini LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    120 Hz nativ (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, Tuner, USB)

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Local Dimming

  • Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung

    Motion Pro

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Bildmodi

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ja

  • Autokalibrierung

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 144 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision Gaming (4K@120 Hz)

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Apple Home

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (virtueller 11.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (AI-Stimmenoptimierung)

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 von 3 Anschlüsse))

  • CI-Slot

    1 (außer UK und Irland)

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.456 x 846 x 49,9

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.456 x 926/886 x 304

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    1.910 x 970 x 228

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    500 x 304

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    23,6

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    27,0

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    37,8

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096353363

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GA / Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GB(UK, Italy)

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analoger TV-Empfang

    Ja

  • Digitaler TV-Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

