Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB
MEZ69325289 F4WR700YB 25.5.28.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB

MEZ69325289 F4WR700YB 25.5.28.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB

F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB
LG Waschmaschine Weiß (A-10%*, 11 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WR700YB, F4WR700YB

Hauptmerkmale

  • A -10%: 10% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse"
  • AI DD®: intelligente Fasererkennung für 18% mehr Gewebeschutz
  • Edelstahlmitnehmer: hygienisch, strapazierfähig und keine Verfärbungen
  • Sicherheitsglastür: stabil, kratzfest, hygienisch und hitzebeständig
  • Wäsche nachlegen: vergessene Wäschestücke einfach nachlegen
  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

LG AI Core-Tech

AI-Wäschelösungen

LG AI Core-Tech Mehr erfahren
"Das Etikett mit der Energieeffizienzklasse A-10% und das Diagramm mit der Energieeffizienzklasse sind neben der Waschmaschine angebracht. Hinter der Waschmaschine erscheint ein grüner Pfeil, der nach oben zeigt."
Hohe Energieeffizienz

A-10%: Ganze 10% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse„

Sparen Sie Kosten und Energie bei einem optimalen Waschergebnis.

* A-10% bedeutet 10% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse" nach (EU)2019/2014

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom
Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019.
Baumwoll-Waschprogramm mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwoll-Waschzyklus (FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI Direct Drive ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI Direct Drive™?

Was ist AI Direct Drive®?

AI Direct Drive® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Gründliche und schonende Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf3
Steam

Gründliche und schonende Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können.*
Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9 % der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene.
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

Der Dampf entfernt bis zu 99,9% der Allergene.
TurboWash®360˚ Waschmaschine im Schnellwaschgang

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash®360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.

*Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Edition 5.0. TurboWash39-Zyklus mit einer Waschladung nach IEC-Standard (5 kg) im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash-Option (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum
Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank LG ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.
*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

f4wr700yb

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Farbe (Front)

    Platinum Black

  • Tür (Material)

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    10,0

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigetyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe bei Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zeitanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD®

    Ja

  • Bauart

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash® 360°

    Ja

  • Trommelmaterial

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Material der Mitnehmer

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß/kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1400

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen)

    A

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Ja

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schonwäsche

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Ja

  • Schnell 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche 20°C

    Nein

  • Wolle

    Nein

  • Jeans/Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Nein

  • Kurz 12

    Nein

  • Kurz 60

    Nein

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Schleudern/Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Handwäsche/Wolle

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Ton An/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Zeitverzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash®

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Ja

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    67,0

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    71,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.100

ENERGIE

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen; in kWh)

    46

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,750

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,498

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,250

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1.360

  • Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

    71

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Schleudern)

    A

  • Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (Schleudern; in %)

    44,9

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beivollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    239

  • Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

    180

  • Programmdauer viertel Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

    142

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    10

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

    52

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096570999

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

Empfehlungen für dich

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.