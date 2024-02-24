About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE Waschtrockner mit 1.600 U./Min. | 12 kg | 7 kg Trocknen | EEK A | Steam | Inverter DirectDrive®️
Energy Label_WD_signature_LSWD100X.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG SIGNATURE Waschtrockner mit 1.600 U./Min. | 12 kg | 7 kg Trocknen | EEK A | Steam | Inverter DirectDrive®️

Energy Label_WD_signature_LSWD100X.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
LSWD100X

LG SIGNATURE Waschtrockner mit 1.600 U./Min. | 12 kg | 7 kg Trocknen | EEK A | Steam | Inverter DirectDrive®️

Front view
a black basic image
Der erste und einzige Waschtrockner mit Energieeffizienzklasse A.

LG SIGNATURE LSWD100X: Weltweit der erste und bisher einzige Waschtrockner mit bester Klasse A - und das in allen Kategorien.1

Es zeigt ein Packshot von LG Signature Produkten.

Die Kunst des Wesentlichen

LG SIGNATURE verbindet Funktionalität mit Design und schafft so innovative Produkte.
Zeigt den Buchstaben A und das Energieeffizienzlabel.

Hocheffizient

LG SIGNATURE hat dank fortschrittlicher Technologie die Note A für den gesamten Zyklus einschließlich Trocknung erhalten.

Von der Natur inspiriertes Design

Inspiriert von der Stille der Natur. Das Designkonzept basiert auf einem tiefen, aber sanft mondbeschienenen Himmel, der sich auf einem ruhigen Mitternachtssee spiegelt.

Authentisches Material

Markenzeichen für zeitlose Schönheit und Langlebigkeit. Der weiße Korpus behält seinen Glanz mit einer leicht zu reinigenden, korrosionsbeständigen Oberfläche. Die kontrastierende schwarze Glastür ist zudem riss- und kratzfest.

Zeigt die vordere linke Seite des Produkts. Am anklickbaren unteren Rand des Bildbereiches befindet sich eine Schaltfläche, die zum Ausklappen des zusätzlichen Inhaltsbereiches gehört.

Schwarze Tür mit Sicherheitsglas

Die beeindruckende runde schwarze Tür ist der Mittelpunkt der Waschmaschine. Sie steht im Kontrast zum strahlend weißen Äußeren und ist nicht nur schön, sondern auch riss- und kratzfest.

Zeigt die Vorderansicht des LG Signature Waschtrockners. Auf dem Bild befindet sich eine Schaltfläche zum Abspielen des Videos.

Weiß emaillierte Oberfläche

Die weiße Emaille-Beschichtung verleiht jeder Waschküche ein glänzendes Aussehen. Diese pflegeleichte, korrosionsbeständige und kratzfeste Oberfläche ist unempfindlich gegen Beschädigungen und behält ihren Glanz über die Jahre hinweg - für ein dauerhaftes, sauberes Finish.

Zeigt eine Nahaufnahme des Seitenteils, um die emaillierte Oberfläche zu erkennen.

Geneigtes Display

Aufdrücken

Bis ins Detail geplant

Nahtlos integrierte Ergonomie. Das Display ist in einem Winkel von 17 Grad geneigt, um die Bedienung zu erleichtern. Drücken Sie einfach die Tür zum Öffnen, und sparen Sie sich zusätzliche Schritte, wenn Sie die Hände voll haben.

Bis ins Detail geplant

Nahtlos integrierte Ergonomie. Das Display ist in einem Winkel von 17 Grad geneigt, um die Bedienung zu erleichtern. Drücken Sie einfach die Tür zum Öffnen, und sparen Sie sich zusätzliche Schritte, wenn Sie die Hände voll haben.

Centum System®

Ein Kugelausgleich des Centum System® beseitigt übermäßige Erschütterungen und sorgt so für eine leisere und langlebigere Waschmaschine.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 18 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter DirectDrive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

AI DD®

Intelligenter Faserschutz

AI DD® kann die Ladung wiegen und die Stoffe beurteilen, um automatisch die optimale Bewegung für die Reinigung einzustellen.

Zeigt eine Vorderansicht des LG Signature Waschtrockners.

Quick Circle-Benutzeroberfläche

Quick Circle-Benutzeroberfläche

Dieses Einzigartige runde LCD-Display mit Restanzeige und Startzeitvorwahl an der Hauptmaschine ermöglicht eine einfache und bequeme Steuerung des Waschtrockners. Mit der Funktion „Mein Muster“ können Sie Ihre eigene Benutzeroberfläche gestalten, wodurch Ihre häufig verwendeten Programme anzeigt werden.

Quick Circle

Die Hauptwaschmaschine bietet bequeme Bedienelemente über ein intuitives LCD-Kreis-Display.

Zeigt eine Nahaufnahme des Displays der Hauptwaschmaschine.

Zeigt den Teil des automatischen Dosiersystems, das auf der Unterseite der Hauptwaschmaschine angebracht ist.

Autom. Dosiersystem

Die Maschine kann die perfekte Menge an Waschmittel und Weichspüler für jede Ladung erkennen und abgeben.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

LSWD100X
Steam
Ja
TurboWash®
Ja
KAPAZITÄT
7/12 kg
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
600 x 850 x 640

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Farbe (Front)

Weiß

Tür (Material)

Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

7

Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

12

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

3-19 Stunden

Anzeigetyp

Touch-Tasten & Touch-LCD

Angabe bei Türverriegelung

Ja

Zeitanzeige

LCD

MERKMALE

6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

Ja

AI DD®

Ja

Bauart

Frontlader-Waschtrockner

Signalton bei Programmende

Ja

Centum System®

Ja

Dual Dry

Ja

Wäsche hinzufügen

Nein

ezDispense®

Ja

Automatischer Neustart

Ja

Inverter Direct Drive®

Ja

Schaumerkennungsprogramm

Ja

LoadSense

Ja

Steam

Ja

Trommelbeleuchtung

Ja

Nivellierfüße

Ja

Edelstahltrommel

Ja

TurboWash® 360°

Nein

Trommelmaterial

Ja

Vibrationssensor

Ja

Material der Mitnehmer

Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

Wasserzufuhr (heiß/kalt)

Nur Kaltwäsche

Wasserlevel

Automatikfunktion

TurboWash®

Ja

ENERGIE

Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen)

A

Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen & Trocknen)

A

PROGRAMME

Bettdecken

Ja

Koch-/Buntwäsche

Ja

Babybekleidung mit Dampf

Nein

Allergy Care

Ja

AI Wash

Nein

Kaltwäsche

Nein

Buntpflege

Nein

Baumwolle+

Nein

Dunkle Wäsche

Ja

Feinwäsche

Ja

Download/Neu

Ja

Schleudern + Abpumpen

Nein

Pflegeleicht

Ja

Eco 40-60

Ja

Schongang

Nein

Hygiene

Nein

Intensiv

Nein

Mix

Ja

Outdoor

Ja

Schnell 30

Ja

Kurzwäsche

Nein

Auffrischen

Nein

Spülen+Schleudern

Ja

Geräuschloser Waschgang

Ja

Hautpflege

Ja

Schnell 14

Nein

Schnellwäsche und -trocknung

Nein

Sportbekleidung

Ja

Fleckenpflege

Nein

Dampf Auffrischen

Nein

Trommelreinigung

Ja

TurboWash 39

Nein

TurboWash 49

Nein

TurboWash 59

Nein

Koch-/Buntwäsche 20°C

Nein

Wolle

Nein

Jeans/Dunkle Wäsche

Nein

Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

Nein

Kurz 12

Nein

Kurz 60

Nein

Spülen

Nein

Schleudern/Abpumpen

Nein

Waschen & Trocknen

Ja

Handwäsche/Wolle

Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

WLAN

Ja

Wäsche hinzufügen

Ja

Ton An/Aus

Nein

Kindersicherung

Ja

Zeitverzögerung

Ja

Waschmittelmenge

Nein

Trommelbeleuchtung

Ja

Vorwäsche

Ja

Fernstart

Ja

Spülen

2-mal

Spülen + Schleudern

Ja

Spülen+

Ja

Weichspülermenge

Nein

Schleudern

1600/1200/1000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

Steam

Ja

Temp.

Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

Trommelreinigung

Ja

TurboWash®

Nein

Waschen

Ja

Knitterschutz

Nein

ColdWash

Nein

ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

Download/Neu

Nein

Energieüberwachung

Ja

Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

Ja

ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

Ja

Trommelreinigungs-Coach

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

1.220

Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

703 x 708 x 920

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

600 x 640 x 850

Produktgewicht (in kg)

94,5

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

100,0

Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

675

ENERGIE

Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen; in kWh)

55

EU Ecolabel-prämiert

Nein

Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

20

Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

1,070

Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

0,545

Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

0,330

Energieeffizienzklasse

A

Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

1.550

Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

72

Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

0,50

Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

0,50

Energieeffizienzklasse (Schleudern)

A

Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (Schleudern; in %)

45

Standardprogramm (Waschen)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei
vollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

240

Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

180

Programmdauer viertel Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

179

Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

12

Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

95

ENERGIE

EU Ecolabel-prämiert

Nein

Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

7

Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

20

Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen & Trocknen; in kWh)

190

Energieeffizienzklasse

A

Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

0,50

Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

0,50

Standardprogramm (Waschen & Trocknen)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei
vollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

610

Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

410

Waschen+Trocknen (volle Ladung)

2,365

Waschen+ Trocknen (halbe Ladung)

1,185

Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

60

Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

80

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084499851

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(LSWD100X)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (LSWD100X)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Front view

LSWD100X

LG SIGNATURE Waschtrockner mit 1.600 U./Min. | 12 kg | 7 kg Trocknen | EEK A | Steam | Inverter DirectDrive®️

Energy Label_WD_signature_LSWD100X.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt