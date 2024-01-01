Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo with Inverter HeatPump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor

2-in-1 WashCombo™ runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under 2 hours, without having to transfer clothes. So fast and efficient, it saves time while using up to 60% less energy with every load.

All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo with Inverter HeatPump™ image

WASH & DRY IN 2 HOURS IN THIS  LG WASHCOMBO™ ALL-IN-ONE*

Load, set and go—run a complete wash and dry cycle in 2 hours while you get on with your day.*

*Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023)

Greatest Energy Savings with LG Inverter HeatPump™ Technology

LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos.* 

*60% more energy efficient drying - efficiency rating as compared to the requirements for ENERGY STAR® qualification for standard electric dryers. Based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

GO-ANYWHERE SLEEK VENTLESS DESIGN

Space-saving 2-in-1 configuration, ventless design and standard 120v plug means it can be installed virtually anywhere.