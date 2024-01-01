We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo with Inverter HeatPump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor
2-in-1 WashCombo™ runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under 2 hours, without having to transfer clothes. So fast and efficient, it saves time while using up to 60% less energy with every load.
*Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023)
*60% more energy efficient drying - efficiency rating as compared to the requirements for ENERGY STAR® qualification for standard electric dryers. Based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).