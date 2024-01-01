We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ OLED
Above the game, beyond the monitor.
Introducing the 2024 UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors, reborn with innovation.
32GS95UE
World's First VESA Certified Dual Mode Gaming Monitor
The new UltraGear™ unveiled the 32" 4K Dual Mode OLED switching from 4K 240Hz to Full HD 480Hz, so gamers can fully enjoy vivid imagery and fast-paced combat in one monitor. Also, the Pixel Sound, the display that creates sound on its own lets gamers experience synchronized immersion.
* As of 21st Dec. 2023 press release, there are no other Dual Mode monitors available on the market.
* World's First VESA Certified Dual Mode Gaming Monitor
https://vesa.org/featured-articles/vesa-updates-adaptive-sync-display-standard-with-new-dual-mode-support/
34GS95QE & 39GS95QE
All-new 800R UltraGear OLED
Fill your game with the new identity of UltraGear and brighter OLED. The true hexagon design on the seamless unity body and brighter 21:9 ultra-wide display with 800R curve would open a gate to a new gaming.
