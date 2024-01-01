Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UltraGear™ OLED  

Above the game, beyond the monitor. 

Introducing the 2024 UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors, reborn with innovation.

LG UltraGear™ logo.

32GS95UE

World's First VESA Certified Dual Mode Gaming Monitor

The new UltraGear™ unveiled the 32" 4K Dual Mode OLED switching from 4K 240Hz to Full HD 480Hz, so gamers can fully enjoy vivid imagery and fast-paced combat in one monitor. Also, the Pixel Sound, the display that creates sound on its own lets gamers experience synchronized immersion.

LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 32GS95UE.

* As of 21st Dec. 2023 press release, there are no other Dual Mode monitors available on the market.

* World's First VESA Certified Dual Mode Gaming Monitor

https://vesa.org/featured-articles/vesa-updates-adaptive-sync-display-standard-with-new-dual-mode-support/

34GS95QE & 39GS95QE

All-new 800R UltraGear OLED

Fill your game with the new identity of UltraGear and brighter OLED. The true hexagon design on the seamless unity body and brighter 21:9 ultra-wide display with 800R curve would open a gate to a new gaming.

LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 32GS95UE.

Explore the heroes of 2024 UltraGear™

32GS95UE

32" UltraGear™ Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor | UHD 4K, Pixel Sound

34GS95QE

34" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black

39GS95QE

39" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black