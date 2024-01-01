Compliance Risk Management



• We execute business activities following a preliminary review by the relevant departments in accordance with the enactment and amendment of laws and changes in the business environment

• We examine corporate systems in accordance with the guidelines of the relevant departments in an effort to prevent unfair trade practices

• We thoroughly review labelling and advertising from the product planning and R&D stages to the final stage when advertising is exposed to the public, through our legal system and by working in cooperation with the relevant departments including legal affairs

• We conduct improvement activities such as frequent inspection and follow-up monitoring of labelling and advertising to identify if there is anything that consumers may mistake as unfair labelling or advertising