LG AI Appliances logo with gradient AI text on a black background

Kitchen Reinvented
with LG AI Core-Tech

The Essence of
LG AI Kitchen Appliances

Engineered to perform efficiently, respond intuitively, and simplify everyday control.

Pink and purple AI chip icon on a dark background

Adaptive Performance

Adapts to your daily habits for reliable performance and and tailored kitchen care.

Pink and purple electric plug icon on a dark background

Energy Efficiency

Automatically manages power usage throughout the day for smarter energy savings.

Pink and purple house-shaped smart home icon on a dark background

Connectivity

Monitor and control your kitchen appliances anytime, anywhere with the LG ThinQ app.

LG Refrigerator AI logo with gradient AI text

AI to the Core,
Optimal Freshness

AI Core-Tech coordinates cooling around your routine—helping preserve freshness with natural precision.

LG refrigerator with visible beverage storage and cooling system illustration, connected to an AI processor icon

AI Inverter

Built for Stability,
Tuned by AI

Powered by intelligent pattern analysis, the LG AI Inverter Compressor fine-tunes motor speed for stable, efficient cooling—delivering precise control and lasting reliability.

Transparent glowing purple illustration of an AI-powered refrigerator compressor showing internal components

AI Fresh

Peak-Time Freshness, Ready in Advance

Analyzing three weeks of usage, it lowers the temperature by 1°C two hours before the peak time—keeping food fresh when it matters most.1)

Durability

Reliable Performance Built to Last

With durable engineering and smart diagnostics, LG’s AI Inverter Compressor is designed to reduce downtime and maintenance.

ThinQ™³⁾

Total Access in Your Hands

Learning every pattern to enable a truly intelligent kitchen experience.

Fine-tuning temperature and energy for effortless care.

Listening and responding in real time for seamless living.

Experience AI Core-Tech

FAQ

Q.

What is LG AI Core-Tech?

A.

LG AI Core-Tech integrates artificial intelligence with key technologies such as motors and compressors. It enables intelligent control of appliances, optimizing performance, energy efficiency, and user personalization.

Q.

What are the benefits of using an LG AI appliance?

A.

LG AI appliances offer smarter operation, improved energy savings, and personalized performance. They make everyday tasks easier by learning your habits and automating key functions, ultimately enhancing your lifestyle.

Q.

Are LG AI refrigerators energy efficient?

A.

Yes, LG ThinQ™ refrigerators are designed for energy efficiency. They offer features like energy-saving modes and advanced cooling systems that maintain consistent temperatures, helping to reduce energy consumption.

Disclaimer

 

1)AI Fresh

-"Smart Fresh Air” has been renamed to “AI Fresh”; this is a name change only and does not affect product functionality.

-To use 'AI Fresh' function, the product should to be connected to 'LG ThinQ' app.

LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

 

2)AI Saving Mode

-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 4.5% for stage 1 and up to 20% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1.Test Model: M876AAA582

2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

-The video is for illustrative purposes only. Availability of products featuring AI Saving mode may vary by country.

 

