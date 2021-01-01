As the curtain rises on its starring role as Global Electronics Partner of American Ballet Theatre (ABT), LG SIGNATURE celebrated the opening of ABT's Fall 2019 season. The ABT Fall Gala marked the debut of LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from global innovator LG Electronics, on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

As part of a choreographed alliance designed to further raise the profile of LG SIGNATURE in the minds of today's most discerning consumers, the partnership with ABT channeled the singular elegance of LG SIGNATURE at the gala. Renowned photographer Mark Seliger, celebrated for his captivating celebrity portraits for Vanity Fair, photographed VIP gala guests' "SIGNATURE Look."

"As a long-time fan of America's National Ballet Company®, I was honored to have the opportunity to join LG SIGNATURE in bringing to life the ABT gala experience in a fresh new way," said Seliger. "From the patrons to the dancers, from the venue to the integration of the sophisticated LG SIGNATURE brand, the evening exuded grace and elegance."

In a unique twist to traditional red carpet photos, Seliger captured ABT's Principal Dancers in advance of the Gala and offered ABT guests the once-in-a-lifetime chance to imagine themselves in a photo with the dance company. Posing against a backdrop of the dancers' image at a designated LG SIGNATURE photo station, guests received their own prima ballerina treatment by Seliger himself.

Few occasions are as elegant as American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, which sells the premium global LG SIGNATURE brand in the United States. "LG SIGNATURE is proud to commemorate the unparalleled elegance of the ABT and its supporters through Mark Seliger's signature elegant photography."

Enhancing the overall experience for gala guests, LG SIGNATURE transformed the entrance to the Koch Theater into a dramatic gallery displaying the art of essence behind LG SIGNATURE. Precision crafted for sophisticated consumers such as ballet aficianados, LG SIGNATURE products embody sophistication, luxury and purity, Vander-Waal added.