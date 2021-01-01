Skip to Contents

LG SIGNATURE makes
highly anticipated
debut in Nordic countries

Outstanding Benefits of LG SIGNATURE Products Outlined by
Influential Local Personalities at Exclusive Launch Event

Following a successful launch in Japan, LG SIGNATURE has made a stylish debut in the Nordic countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. To celebrate its official arrival, LG SIGNATURE hosted an exclusive launch event at Astrup Fearnley Museet, one of the largest contemporary art galleries in Oslo, Norway, on June 13.

LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Purifier, Dryer, Wine Cellar and Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator were unveiled at the special occasion, which was attended by more than 200 guests including VIPs and trendsetters.

Featuring works by legendary artists such as Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, the Astrup Fearnley Museet was designed by influential Italian-born architect, Renzo Piano, who is also responsible for the famous Pompidou Center in Paris. The impressive space, both beautiful to behold and ideal for contemplating the gallery’s impressive collection, served as the perfect forum for the minimalistic, understated aesthetics of LG SIGNATURE’s appliances.

NEW TECHNOLOGY BETWEEN EMERGING FORMS AND NATURE

The launch event also featured a collaboration with renowned Italian photographer, Delfino Sisto Legnani; a gallery of striking images showing LG SIGNATURE products in the iconic Monte Amiata condominium in Milan. Unified under the theme of ‘The Art of Essence through Minimalism,’ the photos clearly communicated the brand’s timeless design and technological leadership.

HARMONIES OF NATURE AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

THE MINIMAL NATURE AND THE IMMENSE TECHNOLOGY

To further highlight the functional and design benefits of LG SIGNATURE, influential local personalities including famous Norwegian actress, Pia Tjelta, Swedish singer and actress, Pernilla Wahlgren, and the Flying Culinary Circus, shared their personal experiences of the advanced products. A team of four top chefs comprising Trond Svendgård, Hans Kristian Larsen, Tor Jørgen Kramprud Arnesen and Mathias Spieler Bugge, the Flying Culinary Circus also created various dishes using ingredients kept ‘garden-fresh’ in the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

Also participating in the launch event was Torsten Valeur, the well-respected Danish industrial designer and master design advisor to LG SIGNATURE. Valeur spoke about the brand’s origin and history, and shed light on its unique design philosophy.

LG SIGNATURE enhances lifestyles through refined design and technological excellence. With its simple, clean minimalist identity, the brand clearly has much in common with the subtle elegance and restraint that makes Scandinavian design so enduringly popular.

Regarding LG SIGNATURE’s official launch in the Nordic countries, Brian Na, CEO of LG Electronics Europe, said, “We expect that our ultra-premium home appliance brand will enhance our reputation across the region.”

“LG SIGNATURE appliances have a purity and power borne of a considered visual language and the very best technologies. We firmly believe they will resonate with consumers throughout the Nordic countries.”

