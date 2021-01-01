Skip to Contents

lg signature oled tv is displayed right in the middle of the stage at artweek in germany lg signature oled tv is displayed right in the middle of the stage at artweek in germany

LG SIGNATURE
Artweek in Germany

LG SIGNATURE ART WEEK 2018, a series of exhibitions curated by renowned designer & architect Alessandro Mendini.

front view of building with the colorful lighting where lg signature artweek is being held in germany

A journey of beauty, passion and innovation, as design extraordinaire Alessandro Mendini curates a selection of art that showcases the essence of LG SIGNATURE.

many people are standing and staring the main stage and one woman is talking to everyone in front of lg signature oled tv at artweek in germany

Alessandro Mendini has chosen a number of exclusive and highly esteemed concept artists, designers, painters and more to showcase their work alongside LG SIGNATURE in the heart of Europe.

many people are standing and staring lg signature oled tv at artweek in germany
front overall view of the stage with lg signature refrigerator at artweek in germany
lg signature oled tv is displayed right in the middle of the stage at artweek in germany

LG SIGNATURE’s design evokes the most minimalist and premium artistic inspirations, all with the goal of turning everyday appliances into artistic wonders within our homes.

alessandro mendini sitting on a couch and staring forward

Alessandro Mendini

Design pioneer Mendini disrupted the industry 50 years ago and changed it forever for the better. He has indelibly stamped his signature on Italian, and worldwide, design aesthetics. His values encapsulate all that LG SIGNATURE represents; seeing things differently, and finding beauty in that which others may have simply passed by.

several people are standing in front of artistic picture of lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
artistic picture of lg signature oled tv is in the middle at the lg signature artweek in germany
several people are talking in front of lg signature washing machine at artweek in germany
one woman is opening and taking a bottle of wine from lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
