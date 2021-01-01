Angelin Preljocaj is a master of modern ballet and is recognized as one of France’s most influential 20th-century contemporary dance choreographers. He has produced 55 works over the past 40 years and is attracting attention with innovative and sophisticated works that freely traverse the classics and modern times. His latest work, Swan Lake, is a stunning reinterpretation of the classic ballet that has captivated audiences around the world.
Swan Lake is one of the representative works of Angelin Preljocaj, who transposes the story of the swan princess into the context of today’s society, notably around environmental issues. The breathtaking spectacle features an overwhelming ensemble of 26 dancers, beautifully refined costumes and video projections, and a novel interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s music that has added modern beats to the composer’s eternal classic.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of LG OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE will also unveil for the first time in South Korea its 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s first wireless OLED TV.
The OLED TV M3 will be displayed in a special exhibition titled “OLED on the Lake”, which will artistically reinterpret the freedom of wireless offered by the OLED M with the motif of beautiful swans and lakes in the performance.
LG SIGNATURE affirms that art and technology enhance and complement one another, enriching and inspiring lives together. Like a ballet performance reinterpreted by a master in a modern way, LG SIGNATURE’s technology is constantly reinvented with luxurious designs, writing a history of constant creation and innovation.