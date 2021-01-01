Alessandro Mendini was an Italian architect, designer, and artist – and one of the protagonists for the renewal of Italian design in the 80s through 'Neo-modernism'.

Released by renowned Italian Design Company, Alessi, the famous Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews, and the more recent Parrot sommelier-style corkscrew, illustrate Mendini's unique vision and ability to elevate the commonplace. First produced in 1994, the Anna G. has become popular all around the globe, with more than 1.7 million units sold to date. A production that has never stopped.

He created the iconic Sandro M. corkscrew from self-portrait and the Anna G. corkscrew, inspired by the artist and designer Ann Gili. There is one Sandro M. sold every minute worldwide.

The Sandro M. LG SIGNATURE Limited Edition was Mendini's last original products design.