Urban sophistication meets cutting-edge tech. LG SIGNATURE teamed up with The Esquire Townhouse 2018 for four days of extraordinary performances, masterclasses, interviews, drinks, supper clubs, fitness sessions and more.
Timeless elegance is taken to another level with LG SIGNATURE’s wallpaper TV and refrigerator. Get ready for the future – it’s stylish, fun and inspirational.
A great chance to see the ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE refrigerator and the wallpaper TV in action offering perfectly chilled drinks and the finest entertainment including international sport, the very best films, and gaming competitions.
We are sponsoring Britain’s most stylish magazine brand at London’s favorite pop-up members’ club, demonstrating four days of sophisticated entertainment. It’s style and technology in one neat package.