LG SIGNATURE
at Esquire Townhouse

overall view of esquire townhouse offline event site with lg signature oled tv hung oh the right in the middle of the wall

Urban sophistication meets cutting-edge tech. LG SIGNATURE teamed up with The Esquire Townhouse 2018 for four days of extraordinary performances, masterclasses, interviews, drinks, supper clubs, fitness sessions and more.

a man is standing and holding giveaway ps4 in frong of lg signature oled tv whis is hung on the right in the middle of the wall
many people are standing looking and talking on the site of lg signature and esquire townhouse colloborationg event
several people are sitting on the couch and looking on the lg signature oled tv whis is hung oh the right in the middle of the wall

Timeless elegance is taken to another level with LG SIGNATURE’s wallpaper TV and refrigerator. Get ready for the future – it’s stylish, fun and inspirational.

a woman is explaining about lg signature washing machine and two mean are standing in front of it and listening to her explanation

A great chance to see the ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE refrigerator and the wallpaper TV in action offering perfectly chilled drinks and the finest entertainment including international sport, the very best films, and gaming competitions.

two people are standing and posing with their arms crossed in front of lg signature oled tv in the site of esquire townhouse event

We are sponsoring Britain’s most stylish magazine brand at London’s favorite pop-up members’ club, demonstrating four days of sophisticated entertainment. It’s style and technology in one neat package.