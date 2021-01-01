A journey awaits you, where you’ll be led to a dreamy virtual space showcasing LG SIGNATURE’s product lineup. Reap the most of this occasion to immerse in and interact with the tasteful charms of LG SIGNATURE.

We engage you in a mischievous game of hide and seek alongside two children whose exploration unravels on another dimension. The exquisitely styled showroom turns into an enchanting avenue toward a fantasy world — a world of timeless beauty amid the luster of various furnishings. And for the time being, we leave the rest to your imaginations.

The release of the virtual showroom lends you a preview into what arresting experience LG SIGNATURE has in stock for our loyal users. On the surface, the showroom flaunts an interior fitted with Molteni&C furnishings and the stately charms of LG SIGNATURE appliances. Latent in the experiential journey, however, is more than a dazzling brand film.

The hallmark of LG SIGNATURE products is their masterful blend of utility and aestheticism. We’ve reached this point thanks in large part to the core values comprising our brand identity: authenticity and commitment to innovation as well as craftmanship. The delicate balance between innovation and craftmanship not only differentiate our products, but also assure our customers that we continue to trailblaze into the near and distant future.

Steeped in rich traditions, LG SIGNATURE invite you to look toward the future with us. Instead of being caught in the discrepancies between the old and new, both brands innovate to embody the best of both worlds. Remarkable innovators Molteni&C and LG SIGNATURE are both supported by a loyal customer base of individuals with discerning taste. We are also alike in how each derive inspiration and partake every endeavor with utmost authenticity.