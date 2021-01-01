Skip to Contents

quarter view of lg signature washing machine at launching event in taiwan quarter view of lg signature washing machine at launching event in taiwan

LG SIGNATURE
launches in Taiwan

quarter view of lg signature washing machine at launching event in taiwan
Play

At the New Horizon Building in Taipei, some 180 journalists, opinion leaders and celebrities gathered to celebrate the launch.

Daniel Wong and Alice Ko were just some of the stars there to share their experiences with LG SIGNATURE products.

products of lg signature at lanching event in taiwan
people are talking about photographs at lanching event in taiwan
people are standing in front of lg signatrure refrigerator at lanching event in taiwan
white washing machine of lg signature at lanching event in taiwan
lg signature air purifier at lanching event in taiwan
people are talking about photographs at lanching event in taiwan
people are standing in front of lg signatrure refrigerator at lanching event in taiwan
white washing machine of lg signature at lanching event in taiwan
lg signature air purifier at lanching event in taiwan
next button
prev button