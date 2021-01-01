Music lovers can await musical masterpieces, renowned classical and jazz artists, as well as extraordinary cultural monuments at the Rheingau Musik Festival Summer 2021. LG SIGNATURE will not only be the main sponsor of this year's cultural festival, but also host two highlight concerts by exceptional artistic talents.
For years, LG SIGNATURE has been committed to communicating the value of art and technology through numerous collaborations with renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the American Ballet Theater in New York and the famous La Scala opera house in Milan. By sponsoring the Rheingau Musik Festival, a jewel of the European cultural landscape, LG SIGNATURE is now expanding these efforts to German-speaking countries.
In the same way that classical and jazz artists strive for precision and first-class performance, LG SIGNATURE and its products are defined by excellence. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is not only aesthetically sophisticated, but is also equipped with three temperature zones, precise temperature and humidity controls, as well as intelligent InstaView™ technology –a must-have for every wine connoisseur.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, offering next-level immersion via its 88-inch screen, as well as the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, revolutionary in its roll-out design, are additional LG SIGNATURE products to leave a lasting impression among consumers. While the award-winning OLED technology provides unprecedented detail and picture quality, regardless of screen mode, the self-luminous pixels transform the viewing experience by creating the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors.
Khatia Buniatishvili, Gavin Evans © Sony Music Entertainment
For this year’s festival, LG SIGNATURE will sponsor two concerts led by outstanding artists: On August 6, the Spanish cellist, Pablo Ferrández, along with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn, will appear at Eberbach Monastery in Eltville am Rhein with a piece by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky is additionally part of the program on August 19 – the Georgian pianist, Khatia Buniatishvili, will perform his famous Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23, while accompanied by the Gstaad Festival Orchestra, in the Kurhaus Wiesbaden.
Pablo Ferrández, © IGOR STUDIO
