starting from the left, lg signature washing machine, oled tv w, refigerator is displayed with some green and blue wall in some place like a dark studio starting from the left, lg signature washing machine, oled tv w, refigerator is displayed with some green and blue wall in some place like a dark studio

LG SIGNATURE
ambassadors forecast
top design trends for 2019 In partnership with GQ

starting from the left, lg signature washing machine, oled tv w, refigerator is displayed with some green and blue wall in some place like a dark studio

Clay, cream, coral pairings and metallics to take center stage in interior design.

darren palmer is sitting on a chair while reading some materials in front of lg signature oled tv w hung on the blue wall
LG SIGNATURE ambassadors, experts in the fields of interior design, architecture and fashion, have given their informed predictions for the trends set to take over in 2019. Darren Palmer, Australia’s preeminent interior designer, has forecasted what will be hot in home décor this year, integrating LG SIGNATURE products with the latest colors and materials to deliver flair and functionality. Leading German architect, Hadi Teherani, and fellow countryman, the iconic fashion designer Michael Michalsky, have also shared their take on the trends that will dominate 2019 in their respective industries.

overall view of lg signature oled tv w hung on the blue wall with some furniture displayed
darren palmer is holding an looking in to small blue color palette standing right in front of the blue wall
close shot of the very side frame of lg signature oled tv w sceen panel

Palmer, who is also a successful author and charismatic judge on Australian TV series ‘The Block,’ expects clay, cream and coral tones to be popular in 2019. As an evolution of blush and millennial pink, he believes that the cooler, more playful coral elements will reinvigorate the popularity of terracotta and clay tones with cream used as the perfect contrast and relief.

lg signature refrigerator is displayed in the gray tone kitchen
Additionally, he predicts that metallics will remain a central point of interest in interior design palettes. Combining durability with classic appeal, metal finishes such as stainless steel, nickel and chrome are timeless and enduring inclusions with brass and gold continuing to have appeal well into 2019.

lg signature refrigerator is displayed in the gray tone kitchen with its instaview light turned on
close shot of darren palmer's hands holding a metalic gray color palette chips
close shot of inverter linear of lg signature refrigerator

“For more neutral or monochromatic color schemes, matt black’s appeal carries through from 2018 with matt metallics such as gunmetal and anthracite providing a more nuanced approach to a dark metallic for contemporary interior schemes,” said Palmer. Inspired by LG SIGNATURE’s understated design aesthetic, and guided by his own impeccable sensibilities, the renowned interior expert remodeled his kitchen to match the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator’s titanium metallic finish.

darren palmer is walking by lg signature washing machine which is laid in the overall blue colored living room with lg signature oled tv w on the right side
In the fashion arena, LG SIGNATURE ambassador Michael Michalsky expects genderless couture and performance-inspired luxury sportswear to be important trends in 2019. He also identified bright shades of red, orange, yellow, green and blue as the major colors we’ll see on runways and on high streets this year.

close shot of quick circle for operation of lg signature washing machine
close shot of darren palmer's hands holding bluish color palette chips

Always interested in finding the best way to care for fabrics, Michalsky praised the LG SIGNATURE washing machine’s Inverter Heat Pump Drying feature, which offers delicate care with 60-70 degree Celsius low-temperature drying. “I find LG SIGNATURE’s washing machine excellent in cleaning performance, as it perfectly and gently washes off all stains without color bleeds,” he commented.

close shot of lg signature washing machine with a laundry basket in the green tone laundry room

Providing an architect’s perspective, Hadi Teherani adds that user-friendly designs prioritizing personalized space and experiences will continue to prevail this year. “Architects are working on creating an environment for human beings that is experienced as being positive and stimulating. Current impulses in the digitalization of the building process or parametric facades have to meet this standard, too.” LG SIGNATURE, with its intuitive design and the intelligent SmartThinQ™ application, is the perfect addition to such spaces as it can easily meet the needs of those working or living in them.

LG SIGNATURE continues to expand its global campaign and recently turned heads at CES 2019 with the launch of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, the world’s first television with a rollable display. The diverse initiatives comprising the worldwide campaign are indicative of LG SIGNATURE’s drive to lead the lifestyle market with home appliances that deliver performance and aesthetics in equal measure.

