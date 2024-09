The marble effect

LG SIGNATURE marries innovative technology with one of

nature's finest forms, marble, to create sustainable, durable

and sophisticated spaces.

Marble has been a symbol of luxury and distinction for thousands of years. Originally used as a building material, today it serves as a focal point in interior design, with its distinctive colors, veins and streaks transforming living spaces across the globe. Not only is marble a mark of beauty and taste, but it's also a product of nature formed by heat and pressure in the earth's crust. The blend of nature and innovation is the perfect match for LG SIGNATURE's designs, showcasing the best in contemporary, sustainable living.

Architects and designers have long held marble in the highest esteem for its innate beauty and practicality. Temples, palaces and churches across the globe have become living museums for this precious stone, cut from mountains across Spain, Italy and beyond. The timeless veins and unique shades have seen marble become a frequent fixture for design-conscious consumers, emitting a sense of contemporary elegance that is steeped in history. This focus on design that is durable, beautiful and distinctive is matched by LG SIGNATURE; creating pioneering products that are both functional yet striking.